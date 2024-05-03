Gauteng Health launches skills development initiative for EPWP beneficiaries

As part of the efforts to accelerate the skilling of participants in the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has launched a skills development initiative in collaboration with various accredited institutions of higher education and training centers.

The initiative is in line with the commitments made by MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, that the Department must ensure that EPWP beneficiaries are provided with the right skills to boost their career progression in the labour market when they exit the department post the programme.

The Department has signed five-year agreements with various skills development providers such as the Tshwane University of Technology, Liberty College of Excellence and TVET Colleges, to accelerate efforts to upskill and re-skill EPWP beneficiaries.

To date, the GDoH has appointed over 4000 EPWP participants across all health facilities and majority of them have already benefitted from this partnership with institutions such as the TVET Colleges. This has led to some securing permanent appointments.

“The EPWP initiative is a key cornerstone in our strategy to build a knowledgeable, skilled, and innovative workforce. We have solidified our partnership with various stakeholders to create a supportive ecosystem that nurtures the ambitions of our participants and connect them to employment opportunities,” explained MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Wameemang Marumo (30) is one of the beneficiaries of the EPWP that benefited from the skills development initiative and acquired the necessary education to progress in her career.

“I was afforded the opportunity to be part of the EPWP in 2016 just after I had matriculated. During my period, I have learned several skills in data capturing, records management and I was offered an opportunity to further my studies in Human Resource Management. EPWP was my

pathway towards employment, today I am permanently employed at Johannesburg Health District”, said Marumo.

The GDoH has also ensured that people who were appointed on contract, such as the COVID-19 data capturers and others, have access to job opportunities within the department. Makhosazana Zulu was part of the 2021 EPWP cohort and has now been permanently employed in the Department.

“The EPWP initiative provided me with a lot of training opportunities in areas such as project management, records management and advanced computer skills. I have obtained a number of higher certifications which empowered me to become employable,” said Zulu.

