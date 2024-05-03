Gauteng Health sets the record straight around the approval of commuted overtime

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) wishes to set the record straight with regards to the approval of commuted overtime. Despite having clarified our position on the matter two months ago, there is a deliberate attempt to distort the position of the department.

The GDoH previously communicated that it has taken a decision to withdraw the delegation to approve commuted overtime by CEOs of hospitals for the 2024/25 financial year. This means that CEOs will make recommendations for approval by the Head of Department. As a matter of fact, all requests made by the CEOs to the HoD on commuted overtime have been approved.

This decision on withdrawal of delegations was necessitated by challenges over the years related to inconsistencies and inequities in various disciplines on the management and monitoring of the performance of overtime and lack of consequence management. This resulted in irregularities and the department incurring an over expenditure in the commuted overtime budget.

It is in the interest of improving efficiencies and maximising our limited resources that the Department had to strengthen existing processes and put in place systems and controls that will enhance accountability and prevent the abuse of the system leading to irregularities in the utilisation of commuted overtime.

The reviewed Commuted Overtime policy and procedures for approvals have been with clinicians and further consultations with other role-players are in progress.

Furthermore, it is important to note that the Department has filled most of the critical positions such as heads of clinical units, and departments, medical specialists, medical doctors, and nurses which necessitated the review of hours of overtime for all clinicians. This is in line with the provisions in the national policy on commuted overtime.

Contrary to the notion that this will lead to an exodus of doctors from the public service, in Gauteng there has been a growing interest of doctors especially specialists who want to work in the province.

