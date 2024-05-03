Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads engagement between Government and Western Cape Inter-Faith Leaders, 3 May

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 03 May 2024, as part of his delegated responsibility of promoting social cohesion and nation-building initiatives across the country, lead an engagement between Government and Western Cape Inter-Faith Leaders.

The engagement is in fulfilment of the decision of the September 2023 national Inter-Faith Dialogue, to conduct provincial engagements aimed at enhancing the existing relationship and co-ordination between Government and Inter-Faith Leaders, in an effort to deal with society’s developmental challenges.

In South Africa, the faith communities have always taken a leading role on matters that affect the welfare and well-being of the nation.

In this regard, the Deputy President is expected to reaffirm the commitment by both social partners to address various social ills that plague the Western Cape Province in particular and the country in general.

The Deputy President will be supported by the Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, as well as senior government officials.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 03 May 2024

Time: 09h00am

Venue: Southern Sun Cape Sun, Cape Town

Media wishing to cover are requested to confirm attendance with Ms Tshiamo Selomo on 066 118 1505.



Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840