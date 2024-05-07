Marine Biotechnology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Marine Biotechnology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Marine Biotechnology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the marine biotechnology market size is predicted to reach $8.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.
The growth in the marine biotechnology market is due to the rise in biofuel production. Europe region is expected to hold the largest marine biotechnology market share. Major players in the marine biotechnology market include Cyanotech Corporation, CP Kelco US Inc., PharmaMar S.A., Sea Run Holdings Inc., Nofima A.S., New England Biolabs Inc.
Marine Biotechnology Market Segments
• By Type: Bio Active Substance, Bio Materials
• By Source: Corals And Sponges, Algae, Marine Viruses, Marine Fungi, Other Sources
• By Technology: Isolation And Cultivation of Microorganisms, Culture-Independent Techniques
• By Application: Aquaculture And Food Products, Environment And Human Health, Drug Discovery
• By End User: Medical And Pharmaceutical, Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Chemical Industry, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global marine biotechnology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Marine biotechnology is a branch of science that involves the utilization of marine creatures, their genetic material, and related bioactive substances for various uses. Marine biotechnology encompasses the study and manipulation of marine organisms, including plants, animals, and microorganisms, to develop products, processes, and technologies to be used in cosmetics, nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, and other industries.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Marine Biotechnology Market Characteristics
3. Marine Biotechnology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Marine Biotechnology Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Marine Biotechnology Market Size And Growth
……
27. Marine Biotechnology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Marine Biotechnology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
