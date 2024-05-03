Forecasting Future Health: The Booming Animal Vaccines Market Set to Surpass $15 Billion by 2030

The advancement in recombinant technology has led to the emergence of DNA & recombinant vaccines.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Animal Vaccines Market by Product and Animal Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” the global animal vaccines market size was valued at $9.09 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.20 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1988

Vaccines help develop naturally acquired immunity by stimulating the immune system with the help of either non-pathogenic organisms or by their immunogenic components. Animal vaccines are essential to increase the welfare of the animal and reduce the monetary loss of their owners. These consist of attenuated and subunit vaccines and are useful in the prevention of diseases through their mode of action. Animal vaccines are eco-friendly products that help reduce the use of antibiotics and risk of drug-resistant microorganisms. They help protect animal health by immunizing the animal from any particular disease. These vaccines are essential for animal well-being, production of food, and safety of public health. Animal vaccines is a component of a larger field of medicine called veterinary biologics (VB). These vaccines function by activating the immune system to avoid the onset of any disease. As animal treatment is costlier than animal vaccination, these products are cost-effective solutions for animal welfare. Animal vaccine products help in the prevention of animal diseases, increase in food productivity, and avoid transmission of zoonotic and foodborne infections to humans.

Increase in animal population in the developing countries, rise in demand for animal-based foods, and surge in adoption of companion animal are the major factors that fuel the growth of the market. The animal vaccines market has experienced moderate growth in the recent years due to emerging diseases affecting livestock and companion animal. The outbreak of epidemics results in several mass wipeouts of animal and is a growing concern for the industries dependent on products obtained through farm animal. Moreover, zoonotic diseases affecting animal pose a threat to the public health making vaccine products an important component in disease management. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market negatively. Limitations on animal patient care visits and rescheduling & postponement of elective procedures for animal examination have dragged the growth of the market over the pandemic phase. Key players operating in the market are currently facing a set-back, owing to the lockdown, which has led to disruptions in supply chain activities across the globe. Therefore, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the animal vaccines market remains fairly negative, owing to fall in demand as veterinary visits are limited, and animal healthcare approach is changed to providing care to emergency cases and critically ill animals.

By product type, the market is categorized into attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and DNA vaccines. The attenuated vaccines segment dominated the market with maximum share, in 2020 in terms of revenue. These vaccines are used to provide immunity from various animal diseases. The prevention of diseases that affect commercial animal such as poultry and cattle is more important, as their products in the form of milk and meat can be consumed by humans, which can lead to foodborne diseases in case of infected animal.

By animal type, the animal vaccines market is segmented into companion animal, livestock animal, and aquaculture. The companion animal segment is further segmented into cats and dogs. The livestock animal segment is further classified into cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep, and others (goats, horses, asses, camel, and others). The companion animal segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment throughout the analysis period and accounted for almost one-third of the total share of the market in 2020. Companion animal are the ones that are kept for the company or protection of a person and most commonly adopted companion animal include cats, dogs, and bird. A large number of companion animals are present worldwide.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/animal-vaccines-market/purchase-options

By region, the animal vaccines market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The animal vaccines market witnessed a vast growth in North America and is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years. This is attributed to established veterinary organizational structures and concern amongst people to ensure animal health. Furthermore, the major key players of this market operate in North American region. Apart from the common factors that drive this market including increase in use of vaccines in companion animal, there are various other reasons that contribute to the market growth. For instance, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have stated a few regulations regarding entry of animal in North America, especially cats. Pet cats have to undergo an examination at ports of entry for ensuring that the pet bears no infectious diseases, especially zoonotic diseases. The pet cats have to be administered with rabies vaccine before entering any state in North America as many states require the proof of vaccination. Such regulations mandate the need for vaccination in North America, which further fuels the growth of the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current global animal vaccines market trends and forecast estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth animal vaccines market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2021 to 2030, in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the global animal vaccines market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the global animal vaccines market.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐚𝐠𝐬

[𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬] [𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬] [𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬]

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1988

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.