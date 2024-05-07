Veterinary Oncology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The veterinary oncology market size is expected to see rapidly grown in the next few years. It will grow to $0.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Oncology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the veterinary oncology market size is predicted to reach $0.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

The growth in the veterinary oncology market is due to the growing prevalence of cancer in pets. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest veterinary oncology market share. Major players in the veterinary oncology market include PetCure Oncology Inc., Zoetis Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Veterinary Oncology Market Segments

• By Therapy: Surgery, Radiology, Chemotherapy, Other Therapies

• By Animal Type: Equine, Canine, Feline, Other Animal Types

• By Cancer Type: Lymphoma, Mast Cell Cancer, Mammary And Squamous Cell Cancer, Other Cancer Types

• By Geography: The global veterinary oncology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary oncology refers to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer by specially trained experts to integrate cancer treatment with underlying conditions while sustaining a quality of life in animals. It deals with cancer medicine and treatment services in animals.

