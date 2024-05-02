Introducing Circular Economy in Azerbaijan – take part in National conference on Resource efficiency

A National Conference on resource efficiency in Azerbaijan will take place on 13 May, at the Park Inn Radisson hotel in Baku.

The event is organised by UNIDO as part of activities on Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP) under the EU4Environment initiative, funded by the European Union.

The conference aims to highlight and promote resilience and green growth in Azerbaijani enterprises by showcasing the benefits of Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP). Additionally, the event will provide an opportunity to discuss and share experiences, tools, and programmes on greening Azerbaijani Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) through six sessions.

The organisers invite everybody who is engaged in green economic development in Azerbaijan, including officials, international organisations, civil society, businesses, experts in the fields of engineering (chemical, industrial, environmental) and energy, members of academia, etc.

The event is hosted in a hybrid format (in person and online) in both English and Azerbaijani (with simultaneous interpretation).

Participants can register through this link.

