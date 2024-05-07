Steel Rebar Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Steel Rebar Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Steel Rebar Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The steel rebar market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $327.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Steel Rebar Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the steel rebar market size is predicted to reach $327.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the steel rebar market is due to growing building and construction activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest steel rebar market share. Major players in the steel rebar market include ArcelorMittal S.A., CELSA Steel UK Ltd., Commercial Metal Company, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Gerdau S.A., Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd..

Steel Rebar Market Segments

• By Product: Deformed, Mild

• By Process: Basic Oxygen Steelmaking, Electric Arc Furnace

• By Application: Residential Buildings, Public Infrastructure, Industrial

• By End-Use Industry: Construction And Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Oil And Gas

• By Geography: The global steel rebar market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Steel rebar refers to a metal bar that aids in boosting the concrete's tensile strength. The resilience of concrete structures to tensile, bending, torsion, and shearing loads is improved as a result.

