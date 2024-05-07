Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,067 in the last 365 days.

GEG Acquires AI-Powered Sustainability Platform QINT.APP to Boost Reporting Capabilities Ahead of New UK Regulations

Leading The Charge Towards UK Sustainability Disclosure Standards To Be Released This Summer

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup, Green Environmental Group (GEG) has made a significant advancement in its sustainable technology endeavors with the acquisition of QINT.APP, a pioneering machine-learning technology platform that merges traditional reporting with AI-driven predictive intelligence. This strategic move is the first in a series targeting innovative technology companies, aimed at reshaping the sustainability landscape.

QINT.APP is spearheading the adaptation of corporate sustainability practices to comply with upcoming frameworks, such as the UK Sustainability Disclosure Standards (UK SDS) due in July, ensuring GEG's offerings are at the forefront of industry standards and predictive of future regulatory trends.

"This acquisition is a transformative step for us," stated Jonathan Quinn, CEO of GEG. "Integrating QINT.APP’s advanced technologies allows us to deliver unparalleled sustainable solutions to our clients, precisely as new regulatory standards emerge."

Beyond leading in sustainable solutions, GEG is preparing for a public listing intended to raise capital for financing a powerhouse of targeted technology companies. This move aims to drive long-term impact under the guiding principles of people, planet, and profit, positioning GEG at the vanguard of the UK’s green sector’s profitability.

While financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, the initiative is expected to significantly enhance GEG's market stance and attract investors dedicated to environmentally conscious ventures.

Jonathan Quinn
Green Environmental Group Ltd
+44 7885 775804
email us here

You just read:

GEG Acquires AI-Powered Sustainability Platform QINT.APP to Boost Reporting Capabilities Ahead of New UK Regulations

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more