GEG Acquires AI-Powered Sustainability Platform QINT.APP to Boost Reporting Capabilities Ahead of New UK Regulations

Leading The Charge Towards UK Sustainability Disclosure Standards To Be Released This Summer

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup, Green Environmental Group (GEG) has made a significant advancement in its sustainable technology endeavors with the acquisition of QINT.APP, a pioneering machine-learning technology platform that merges traditional reporting with AI-driven predictive intelligence. This strategic move is the first in a series targeting innovative technology companies, aimed at reshaping the sustainability landscape.

QINT.APP is spearheading the adaptation of corporate sustainability practices to comply with upcoming frameworks, such as the UK Sustainability Disclosure Standards (UK SDS) due in July, ensuring GEG's offerings are at the forefront of industry standards and predictive of future regulatory trends.

"This acquisition is a transformative step for us," stated Jonathan Quinn, CEO of GEG. "Integrating QINT.APP’s advanced technologies allows us to deliver unparalleled sustainable solutions to our clients, precisely as new regulatory standards emerge."

Beyond leading in sustainable solutions, GEG is preparing for a public listing intended to raise capital for financing a powerhouse of targeted technology companies. This move aims to drive long-term impact under the guiding principles of people, planet, and profit, positioning GEG at the vanguard of the UK’s green sector’s profitability.

While financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, the initiative is expected to significantly enhance GEG's market stance and attract investors dedicated to environmentally conscious ventures.