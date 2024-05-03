MEC Nonkqubela Pieters handsover fully equipped shearing shed in Ntabethemba, 3 May

Eastern Cape MEC for rural development and agrarian reform (DRDAR) Nonkqubela Pieters will continue the delivery of fully-fledged infrastructure to the communal woolgrowers in a bid to boost the quality of the wool and the economic spinoffs when she hands over a shearing structure to Sophumelela Wool Growers Association in Baccles Farm tomorrow.

The association in Ntabethemba Administration area, which has 34 members - 14 Females, 15 Males, 1 Youth Females and 4 Youth Males have 1813 sheep producing 26 bales sold via BKB is one of many communal woolgrowers supported by the department during the sixth administration.

During this period 73 new shearing sheds were constructed and 7 were renovated while 81 multi-purpose sheds were constructed to ensure the province continues to benefit from the value of wool exported from the province.

The shearing structures constructed by the department, where local people are employed have inside office, toilets, 7425 L dip plunge (sheep dip tank), fencing , portable small stock handling facilities, water pump and two PVC tanks as well as shearing equipment including wool presser, sorting table, classing bins and shearing scissors.

Furthermore, DRDAR, to ensure support with good genetic material that is pivotal in the growth of the livestock industry, it has distributed 9 233 animals in the province to smallholder and communal farmers from 2009.



Members of the media are invited to attend this event where the MEC will speak about the development in the livestock value chain as wells other deliverables of DRDAR.

Details of the event:

Venue: Sophumelela Shearing Shed, Baccles Farm Village, Ntabethemba

Date: 03 May 2024

Time: 10:00

For more information and RSVP please contact: Chief Director Communications and Customer Care Services – Mr Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha on 082 955 8833 or

Mr Thozi Manyisana on 073 700 6988

