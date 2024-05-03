Minister Thulas Nxesi addresses Matatiele Local Municipality Employers’ Breakfast session

Employment and Labour Minister T.W. Nxesi, has challenged the municipality of Matatiele Local Municipality to partner the farming sector to kick-start the indigent local economy.

Nxesi told officials of the local municipality that: “the farming community in the area were a resource if you want to develop the economy. They are a third generation of farmers. They are a resource that you can use and pair them with up-and-coming black farmers. We need people who are ready to farm. We need people who will deal with production and food security”.

He said there were farmers who were ready to do that and also up-and-coming farmers willing to learn. He said as government “our role is to enhance that”. The Minister called on the municipality to deal to social ills and stock theft.

The Minister of Employment and Labour was delivering a keynote speech at the Employers’ Breakfast session held at the Council Chambers of the Matatiele Local Municipality.

Nxesi said to grow the economy South Africa needs to enter into a dialogue to find a new way to address unemployment. He said a partnership was critical to renewal of local economies. The Minister appealed to the municipality to take charge in the running of local economy and ensure compliance.

“In a partnership there are certain do’s and don’ts,” Nxesi cautioned, “if we want to take the country out of this misery of unemployment we need to build partnerships”.

Alongside the employer’s breakfast session was the Jobs and Careers Fair held at Maluti Civic Centre, Matatiele Maluti Civic Centre, Matatiele. The two-day Jobs and Careers Fair which started today ends tomorrow (Friday).

The primary goal of the Jobs and Career Fair is to stimulate employment particularly amongst youth. The Jobs and Careers Fair is supported by many partners including Government Departments, Seta’s, employers and community organisations. Hundreds of job seekers are expected to obtain access to information on available jobs, employment counselling and training opportunities.

In the lead-up to the career fair, there were a number of activities provided by the Department aimed at bringing services closer to the people in areas of Matatiele and Mt Frere.

Some of these included registration of unemployed job seekers on the department’s online registration platform Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA), processing of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims and inquiries/complaints, Compensation for Occupation Injuries and Diseases (COID) claims and inquiries/complaints, and provision of assistance with labour complaints related to the National Minimum Wage and other basic conditions.

Minister Nxesi said small business was a pillar of economic growth and employment creation. He said government on its part has launched the Labour Activation Programme

(LAP) as an intervention mechanism to transition job seekers into employment and entrepreneurship.

He challenged the local municipality to champion and manage at least two new co- operations to uplift local entrepreneurs.

