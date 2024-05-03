Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu opens Free State Wildfire Expo in Bloemfontein, 3 May

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Makhotso Sotyu, will officially open the second Annual Free State Wildfire Expo for Central South Africa, on Friday, 03 May 2024, in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The expo brings together government, Fire Protection Associations, landowners, farmers, academia and wildfire experts from the Free State and Northern Cape provinces. The Working on Fire programme which is an internationally acclaimed Extended Public Works Programme of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment will exhibit its resources and showcase medthods it utilises to extinguish wildfires when deployed on local and international missions.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event as per details below:

Date: 03 May 2024

Time: 08:30

Venue: Be-Human @ Middelwater Farm, R30 Brandfort Road, Bloemfontein, Free State

To RSVP, contact Michael Mokoena on 082 906 5795 / mmokoena@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, contact Peter Mbelengwa on 082 611 8197

