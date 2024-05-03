Tasting Australia returns to showcase the best of South Australia

Release date: 03/05/24

Train rides, intimate masterclasses, long lunches, hands-on workshops, and exclusive beverage tastings are just some of the ways South Australia’s people, places, and produce will be celebrated over the next 10 days as part of Tasting Australia presented by RAA Travel.

Following on from the success of AFL Gather Round and LIV Golf Adelaide, one of the nation’s longest running culinary festivals returns for its 17th edition across Adelaide and regional South Australia with more than 150 events showcasing the best of the state’s food and beverage.

Chefs and drinks makers from around the globe will converge in South Australia over the next 10 days, including James Henry (France), Claudette Zepeda (US), Helen Masters (NZ) and Nick Mills (NZ). The world-renowned talents will join more than 50 Australian chefs including Matt Moran, Justin James and Isobel Little.

The sold-out Tasting Australia Airlines program will fly foodies into the regions alongside leading chefs who will be inspired by the local produce. For the first time, the festival will bring visitors from interstate directly into regional South Australia to explore natural wonders and indulge in a unique dining experience.

Another festival highlight is the new Tasting Australia by Train, a 10-hour day trip from Melbourne to Adelaide with curated experiences on board The Ghan through a collaboration with Journey Beyond.

Tasting Australia’s new-look CBD festival hub, Town Square in Victoria Square/ Tarntanyangga is open daily from 11am and once again will be free entry. A variety of food vendors in Town Square include nine new options Africola Canteen, Ong Vietnamese, Olive, and Sassi Ice-cream – alongside returning favourites including Peel St, Kuti Shak and more.

Increasing the benefits for the state’s tourism regions is the new Town Square Canteen, which will bring six beloved regional venues into the heart of the CBD – giving festivalgoers a taste of regional South Australia and enticing them to visit the regions beyond the festival. Among the Town Square Canteen dining experiences are the Prairie Hotel in Flinders Ranges & Outback, Watervale Hotel in Clare Valley, and The Farm Eatery in Barossa.

Regional South Australia will welcome interstate visitors and locals alike at events including long lunches in some of the country’s best wine regions, succulent seafood in the Limestone Coast, and a sailing experience around Kangaroo Island.

Last year’s event attracted bumper crowds, with more than 68,000 people visiting the CBD hub Town Square in Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga across the 10-day festival.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

South Australia’s blockbuster events calendar continues with Tasting Australia presented by RAA Travel set to showcase our state’s globally renowned food and beverage sector to visitors from all over.

It is great to see so many regional producers and venues in the spotlight, extending the benefits of the festival right across the state by helping boost visitation and expenditure to local businesses.

I encourage foodies and festivalgoers alike to get out and explore all that South Australia and our world-class producers have to offer over the next 10 delicious days.

Attributable to Karena Armstrong, Festival Director Tasting Australia

Adelaide and regional South Australia is set for 10 delicious days of eating and drinking – from soaking up the atmosphere in Town Square to discovering what puts South Australia’s local produce on the world stage with fresh seafood from Eyre Peninsula or a perfect Clare Valley Riesling, there is so much on offer.

Attributable to Meira Harel, Co-Drinks Curator

South Australia does drinks so well, and Tasting Australia is set to celebrate all things beverage – from wine, beer and spirits to no or low alcohol events, we have it all.

Enjoy a drink with friends or family in the heart of Tasting Australia at Town Square – entry is always free. We look forward to welcoming you soon.

Attributable to Emily Perry, General Manager Corporate and Community Affairs RAA

RAA Travel is delighted to once again be the presenting partner of Tasting Australia – the best food and wine festival in the country.

We look forward to welcoming members to the RAA Lounge and hope South Australians and visitors get the chance to experience some the amazing food and beverage events on offer.