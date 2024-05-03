Wheelchair rugby stars battle it out in Adelaide for a ticket to the Paralympics

Release date: 03/05/24

The best wheelchair rugby players from around Australia and New Zealand, along with other international stars, will battle it out in Adelaide for the 2024 Santos Wheelchair Rugby National Championship, starting today.

Over three exciting days, spectators have the final chance to see the national team – and current reigning World Cup and World Champions – compete ahead of this year’s Paralympic Games.

The largest annual wheelchair rugby event in the southern hemisphere is an unparalleled opportunity for long-time fans and first-time spectators to witness the game at its finest.

This fast-paced and hyper-competitive sport is played in specially designed wheelchairs by people who are quad-impaired. Each game sees two mixed-gender teams of four players – each classified based on their disability – face off in a bumper-bashing, ball-flying, wheel-spinning battle over four action-packed eight-minute quarters.

This year’s Championship will be the first of a three-year hosting agreement between the South Australian Government and Wheelchair Rugby Australia, , which will see Adelaide host the national event each year until 2026.

The elite championship adds to the line-up of high calibre sporting events in South Australia, following events just last month including the 2024 Australian Athletics Championships, AFL Gather Round, Adelaide Equestrian Festival, and LIV Golf Adelaide.

The 2024 Santos Wheelchair Rugby National Championship will be held at Netball SA Stadium from Friday 3 May until Sunday 5 May.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

For the next three days, long-time fans and first-time spectators will witness Wheelchair Rugby at its best in Adelaide at the largest annual wheelchair rugby event in the southern hemisphere.

The 2024 Santos Wheelchair Rugby National Championship is yet another elite sporting event helping showcase why South Australia is a destination of choice for athletes and spectators alike.

The championships come off the back of a blockbuster events line-up just last month including the 2024 Australian Athletics Championships, AFL Gather Round, Adelaide Equestrian Festival, and LIV Golf Adelaide.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

It is brilliant to welcome these world-class athletes to Adelaide this weekend as they vie for glory at the national championships and seek spots in our superstar Australian Steelers team who will aim to defend their gold medal at the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The skill on display by these athletes in this incredibly fast-paced, exciting sport needs to be seen to be believed! I have no doubt that their athleticism, talent and determination will enthral and inspire people to get out, have a go and be active in rugby or any other sport they love.

I encourage South Australians to get along to Netball SA Stadium this weekend for what will be a magnificent event in the vast calendar of elite sport on show in our great state this year.

Attributable to Chris Nay, CEO, Wheelchair Rugby Australia

This is biggest annual wheelchair rugby event in the Southern Hemisphere and we are so excited to be opening the championship in Adelaide on Friday.

Wheelchair rugby is the only team sport available for people with quad-impairment.

Without it, this entire band of people are lacking an avenue to pursue and commit too due to lack of opportunity given it is difficult to work with a quad-impairment.

Aussie selectors will be watching this tournament closely as they make final selections for the Australian Steelers team travelling to Paris for the Paralympic Games.

This is the last chance for many development players to show they deserve a spot in Australia’s most successful paralympic team sport.

Wheelchair Rugby is one of the most-viewed sports on the Paralympic calendar, with over 16,000 people attending the 2016 Gold Medal Match between Australia and New Zealand in Rio, we are hoping for big crowds over the weekend.