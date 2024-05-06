Personal Lubricants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Personal Lubricants Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The personal lubricants market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The growth in the personal lubricants market is due to the increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction. North America region is expected to hold the largest personal lubricants market share. Major players in the personal lubricants market include Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, BioFilm Inc., Lifestyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Mayer Laboratories Inc.

Personal Lubricants Market Segments

• By Type: Water-Based, Silicon-Based, Oil-Based

• By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Drug Stores, Hyper Markets And Super Markets, Specialty Stores

• By End-User: Male, Female

• By Geography: The global personal lubricants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10256&type=smp

A personal lubricant is a liquid or gel that both men and women use to increase moisture in the vulva, vagina, or anal region during sex. It is used to reduce friction and irritation during sexual activity, thus lowering the possibility of injury during sex.

Read More On The Personal Lubricants Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-lubricants-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Personal Lubricants Market Characteristics

3. Personal Lubricants Market Trends And Strategies

4. Personal Lubricants Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Personal Lubricants Market Size And Growth

……

27. Personal Lubricants Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Personal Lubricants Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

