Oriented Strand Board Market: A Brief Survey of the Industry Landscape, Forecast (2023-2032)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oriented strand board is an extensively used engineered wood consisting of heat curing and waterproof adhesives. It includes rectangular-shaped strands of wood assembled in cross-oriented layers. Allied Market Research recently published a report on the global oriented strand board market covering various aspects of the industry's whereabouts such as market dynamics, contemporary trends, strategic moves of the key players, and segmental orientation. Through these components, it aims to provide a holistic picture of the industry affairs and predicts future trends between 2021 to 2030 to assist business owners in making informed decisions.

Research methodology:

Detail orientation, accuracy, and quality are the three key features of Allied Market Research Reports. The company uses analytical tools like porter’s five forces in their research process which refines the data and makes them more reliable. Furthermore, intervention from in-house experts and their opinions on contemporary trends aid industry leaders and new start-ups in achieving their growth targets.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The report provides a quantitative analysis with information on restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Both domestic and global level analysis is provided to determine the market opportunities. Major countries in each of the regions are traced on the basis of their revenue input in the global market.

The positioning of market players helps with benchmarking and offers clarity of the present market situation.

Competitive landscape

The report provides a thorough analysis of the performance of the leading companies and their tactical business moves.

The leading companies are:

Egger Hozwerkstoffe GmbH

West Fraser

Collite

Koch Industries

These companies’ strategic moves include collaborations, mergers, partnerships, product launches, etc., through which they stay afloat in the competitive scenario.

Contemporary trends shaping the industry

Contemporary trends in the global oriented strand board market reflect a dynamic landscape shaped by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and sustainability concerns.

There is a notable surge in demand for oriented strand board as a cost-effective alternative to traditional plywood in construction applications owing to oriented strand board's superior strength, versatility, and competitive pricing, making it a preferred choice for structural sheathing, flooring, and roofing.

Moreover, the global oriented strand board market is witnessing an increasing focus on product innovation and development to meet diverse end-user requirements. Sustainability has also emerged as a prominent trend in the industry, with growing awareness about environmental conservation and resource efficiency. Sustainable forestry practices, the use of recycled wood fibers, and the adoption of eco-friendly manufacturing processes are becoming key considerations for both producers and consumers, driving the demand for certified and sustainable, oriented strand board products.

Key factors contributing to the growth of the market

Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and the increasing demand for affordable housing are fueling the need for cost-effective building materials like oriented strand boards. With the global expansion of construction activity continuing, the demand for oriented strand boards is expected to rise steadily. Moreover, the versatility and performance advantages of oriented strand board over traditional plywood are driving its adoption across various applications, including structural sheathing, flooring, and roofing. Oriented strand board's superior strength, dimensional stability, and competitive pricing make it an attractive option for builders and contractors.

Additionally, technological advancements and increasing environmental awareness and regulations in oriented strand board manufacturing processes are opening new growth opportunities. Innovations in resin formulations, pressing techniques, and surface treatments are enhancing oriented strand board’s performance characteristics, such as moisture resistance, fire retardancy, and durability, further expanding its application scope.

Overall, the combination of growing construction activities, product innovation, technological advancements, and sustainability initiatives positions the global-oriented strand board market for significant growth and future opportunities in the coming years. The market is expected to garner a revenue of $44.3 billion in 2030 from a previously estimated value of $25.6 billion in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.4%.

