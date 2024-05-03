Thin Film Measurement Market is estimated to reach US$304.749 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5%
The thin film measurement market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from US$226.982 million in 2022 to US$304.749 million by 2029.
The thin film measurement market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from US$226.982 million in 2022 to US$304.749 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the thin film measurement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$304.749 million by 2029.
The thin film measurement is a mastery that utilizes light reflection as a tool to measure layers of materials that are atoms and micron thicks in measurement. This tactic is used in such industries where deposits, measurements, or use of thin film for manufacturing various equipment in industries such as semiconductor, coding, and solar panel manufacturing.
The thin film measurement is inherited to calculate the thickness, roughness, and optical constants of the films. The electrical, optical, mechanical, and thermal properties of a material are influenced by the thickness of the film. This factor withheld the significant necessity in the field of nanomaterials, where accurate control over film thickness plays a vital role in various industries that utilize these thin films.
Growing innovations in the field of healthcare is the primary driving force behind the thin film measurement market growth. For instance, in December 2023 CEPI collaborated with the famous biotech firm Jurata to initiate the thin film for needle-less mRNA vaccine is propelling the necessity for thin film measurement. The heat-durable vaccine films require accurate thickness control to administer proper dosage and firmness.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the thin film measurement market growth.
• In December 2023: Nanofilm a renowned European nanotechnology solution provider acquired AxynTEC a German company famous for thin coating. This collaboration enhances the growth of the product portfolio of Nanofilm with respective thin coatings across Europe region.
• In January 2023: K-Space company launched a product called “kSA XRF” which is an innovative metrology tool created to provide a solution for ultra-thin films that are not diagnosed by traditional optical tactics. This creative tool helps manufacturers to derive accurate film thickness measurements for components essential in various industries.
The thin film measurement market, based on film type is segmented into two types namely dry film and wet film. Wet films are expected to account for the major share of the thin film measurement market. The wet film offers good adherence on vivid surfaces and the cost of the film is economically low which would be the perfect suit for manufacturing on a big scale.
The thin film measurement market, based on technology is segmented into four types namely eddy current, magnetic induction, optical, and ultrasonic. Ultrasonic is expected to account for the major share of the thin film measurement market. Ultrasonic technology is the best solution because it helps to measure the thicker films which helps in measuring through layers in the films.
The thin film measurement market, based on industry vertical is segmented into six types namely automotive, aerospace, food and beverage, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing. Automotive is expected to account for the major share of the thin film measurement market. In the automotive sector, thin films are widely used for sensors, displays, and anti-corrosion coatings.
Based on geography, the market for thin film measurement is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to various reasons. In countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan there is a growing need for thin film measurement in various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, semiconductor, healthcare, and aerospace. The demand is being driven by these nations due to the wide range of semiconductor hubs across the region which is the main reason to depend on these regions to get quality semiconductor devices globally. Furthermore, the fast adoption of nanotechnology in various industries like electronics and healthcare increases the demand for well-designed thin films.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the thin film measurement market, that have been covered are Bruker Corporation, Horiba, Ltd., Filmetrics, Inc. (KLA Corporation), Onto Innovation Inc., Helmut Fischer GmbH, Keyence Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, and Avantes B.V.
The market analytics report segments the thin film measurement market as follows:
• By Film Type
o Dry Film
o Wet Film
• By Technology
o Eddy Current
o Magnetic Induction
o Optical
o Ultrasonic
• By Industry Vertical
o Automotive
o Aerospace
o Food and Beverage
o Electrical and Electronics
o Healthcare
o Manufacturing
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Bruker Corporation
• Horiba, Ltd.
• Filmetrics, Inc. (KLA Corporation)
• Onto Innovation Inc.
• Helmut Fischer GmbH
• Keyence Corporation
• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K
• Avantes B.V
