Non-Fused Switch Disconnector Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.66% to reach US$4.411 billion by 2029

The non-fused switch disconnector market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.66% from US$3.206 billion in 2022 to US$4.411 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the non-fused switch disconnector market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.66% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4.411 billion by 2029.
The key growth drivers to propel the non-fused switch disconnector market during the forecasted period are:
• The growing adoption of renewable energy resources as an alternative to fossil fuel energy resources because renewable energy resources are sustainable and more eco-friendly when compared to fossil fuel energy resources. These non-fused switch disconnectors are essential for safety purposes in these complex electric circuits of renewable energy resources.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of non-fused switch disconnectors in the market is the growing industrialization across the globe in different growing economies such as India and China. These countries are rapidly developing infrastructure in the region that requires good electricity and complex electric structures which will require non-fused switch disconnectors to provide safe and reliable means to close the circuit and do repair work. This growing industrialization is expected to boost the non-fused switch disconnector market.
The non-fused switch disconnector market, by type, is divided into two types- rotary and knife blade. There are different types of non-fused switch disconnectors for different use cases according to the end-user needs. For instance, the rotary non-fused switch disconnector involves rotating of switch to disconnect from the circuit and ensures the safety of the electric device and user. Hence, the different types of non-fused switch disconnectors available are predicted to boost the market growth.
The non-fused switch disconnector market, by phase, is divided into two types- single phase and three phase. These non-fused switch disconnectors are made according to different types of electric circuits and provide safety according to them. For instance, the single-phase non-fused switch disconnector is used to disconnect single-phase electric circuits and is specially designed for single-phase electric circuits. These different types of non-fused switch disconnectors present in the market based on the phase of the electric circuits are predicted to fuel the market growth.
The non-fused switch disconnector market, by voltage, is divided into three types- high voltage, medium voltage, and low voltage. There are different kinds of non-fused switch disconnectors based on the power requirements of the electric circuits. For instance, if an enterprise has high power requirements it will install high-power electric circuits and to ensure safety in these high-power circuits the enterprise will require suitable high-voltage non-fused switch disconnectors to ensure safety.
The non-fused switch disconnector market, by end-user, is divided into three types- residential, commercial, and government. These non-fused switch disconnectors are widely adopted in different end-user environments for safety purposes.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the non-fused switch disconnector market during the forecasted period as this region has growing urbanization and industrialization in several countries across the region with growing economies and GDPs. In countries like India and China where there is rapid growth in manufacturing units and population with growing economies the need for electricity is growing proportionally which might require non-fused switch disconnectors to provide safety in the Asia Pacific region while using electricity.
The research includes several key players from the non-fused switch disconnector market, such as ABB, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Delixi Electric Co. Ltd., Littelfuse. Inc., and Socomec Group SA.
The market analytics report segments the non-fused switch disconnector market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Rotary
o Knife Blade
• By Phase
o Single Phase
o Three Phase
• By Voltage
o High Voltage
o Medium Voltage
o Low Voltage
• By End-User
o Residential
o Commercial
o Government
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• ABB
• Siemens AG
• Schneider Electric SE
• Eaton Corporation
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Delixi Electric Co. Ltd.
• Littelfuse. Inc.
• Socomec Group SA
