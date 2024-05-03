Police appeals on social media users to stop inciting posts on Facebook

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) is appealing to the social media users to stop inciting posts on Facebook.

The appeal came after some Facebook users posted some hateful and inflammatory posts that were going viral targeting certain people and Provinces after the election of Prime Minister on 2 May 2024.

The RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mangau made this appeal to those people who used fake Facebook accounts to stop doing that. Sharing and screen shots of those inciting posts should be stopped.

Commissioner Mangau said do not resort to any means that will create violence among our people. Online users stop inciting violent posts. This is a crime despite whatever medium you use. Do not post online comments that encourage any crimes.

“I call on all citizens, including chiefs, elders, church leaders, women, men and youth leaders to understand that we are one people despite the different ethnic groups we come from. Let us continue to show respect for one another and maintain peace as we are a Christian loving country,” said Mr. Mangau.

He said, “We are so rich in one common Christian values and cultural ways of doing things. We are one united Solomon Islanders. Stop discriminating against one another but love and care for each other as one people.”

