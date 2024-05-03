Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,550 in the last 365 days.

HIPAA Amendments to Support Reproductive Health Care Privacy and the Impact on Covered Entities and Business Associates

On April 22, 2024, HHS released a final rule amending the HIPAA Privacy Rule to further protect the privacy of protected health information related to reproductive health care. These amendments represent the most significant changes to the Privacy Rule in more than a decade and may well put regulated entities at odds with governmental agencies in certain instances.

This webinar will discuss the requirements of the amendments, implementation steps, and some of the daunting operational challenges that may lie ahead.

Speakers

PENDING Credits: AK- 1.0 General Credit; CA- 1.0 General Credit; IL- 1.0 General Credit; NY- 1.0 Prof Prac Credit; OR- 1.0; General Credit; VA- 1.0 General Credit; WA- 1.0 Law and Legal Procedure Credit.

All credits and credit types are pending and not guaranteed. This program is appropriate for both newly admitted and experienced New York Attorneys.

Contact Gwen Reyes with questions.

You just read:

HIPAA Amendments to Support Reproductive Health Care Privacy and the Impact on Covered Entities and Business Associates

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more