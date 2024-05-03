Ministry asks to increase electricity supply by 4.4 billion kWh this year

VIETNAM, May 3 - HÀ NỘI — The electricity supply will rise by 4.4 billion kWh to 310.6 billion kWh, by increasing both domestic production and imports in an effort to ensure sufficient power for the economy, according to a new electricity supply plan for 2024 which the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced recently.

The ministry said that the Vietnamese economy was recovering rapidly in the first quarter of this year, resulting in higher demand for electricity. Statistics showed that Vietnam Electricity (EVN) commercial electricity output reached 62.66 billion kWh in the quarter, up by 11.42 per cent against the same period last year.

Thus, the electricity supply plan must be adjusted to meet the rising demand.

Under the new plan, the ministry asked electricity supply to be increased by 4.4 billion kWH compared to the previous plan, to 310.6 billion kWh.

For the dry season from April to July, Việt Nam needs to prepare a total of 111.468 billion kWh, an increase by 2.3 billion kWh compared to the previous plan.

Provinces and cities with higher electricity demand for industrial production include Quảng Ninh (up 44.65 per cent), Tây Ninh (up 27.09 per cent) and Bình Định (up 24.28 per cent).

Some have higher electricity demand for services like Khánh Hoà (up 38.87 per cent), Quảng Nam (up 33.11 per cent), Đà Nẵng (up 28.5 per cent) and Kiên Giang (up 23.89 per cent).

Electricity for daily activities is also predicted to increase by 13.71 per cent on persistent heat.

Increase imports

The EVN has developed two scenarios of electricity supply for the dry season, including increasing electricity imports from China and Laos.

The EVN said that it has prepared for the electricity supply plan of 310.6 billion kWh this year, an increase of 10.4 per cent over last year. There is also a plan for a sudden increase in electricity demand in which the supply will increase by 11.4 per cent over last year to reach 313.4 billion kWh.

Besides increasing transmission from the central region to the North and storing water in hydropower reservoirs, the EVN also plans to use diesel – fired generators to increase electricity supply in emergency situations.

The EVN is also discussing to increase electricity imports from China by 700 million kWH to 1.8 billion kWH in 2024.

EVN also proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade work with Yunnan Province’s authorities on increasing the electricity volume sold to EVN via 220kV transmission line to 2.5 billion kWh in 2024-25 and to 9 billion kWh after 2025.

In addition, the EVN is working with Lao partners to increase electricity imports to Việt Nam through Nghệ An and Quảng Trị.

Focus will be on completing the three circuit 500kV transmission line from Quảng Trạch to Phố Nối and power grids projects to increase electricity imports from Laos. — VNS