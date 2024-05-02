Submit Release
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation determined that on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at approximately 2:56 a.m., a woman was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk in the 7500 block of 16th Street, Northwest. A vehicle driving northbound struck the pedestrian. The striking vehicle remained on the scene. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Heidy Rocio Lovo Marquez of Takoma Park, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24065567

MPD Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Pedestrian in Northwest

