MPD Arrest Teen in Robberies and Thefts in the Third District

 

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, through the detectives’ investigation, a 14-year-old juvenile male of North Brentwood, MD, was arrested and charged in the below offenses:

  • Theft – March 1, 2024, at 12:15 a.m, the suspects entered a restricted area of an apartment building in the 1400 R Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 24035735
  • Armed Robbery - March 3, 2024, at 3:50 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2100 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun while demanding the victim’s property. The suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene in a white SUV. CCN: 24032800
  • Robbery - March 3, 2024, at 4:29 a.m., the suspect approached the vicitm in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest. The suspect took property from the victim’s purse then fled the scene in a white SUV. CCN: 24032784
  • Unlawful Entry – March 3, 2024, at 2:23 p.m., suspects entered a restricted area of an apartment building in the 2200 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 24033447
  • Robbery Force/Violence -March 4, 2024, at 1:22 a.m., Several suspects approached the vicitm in the 1700 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene in a white SUV. CCN: 24033232
  • Robbery Force/Violence – April 6, 2024, at 1:58 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the vicitm, took the vicitm’s property and then fled the scene. CNN: 24051447

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

