Resources to Support Campus Law Enforcement and Public Safety to Protect Against Targeted Violence

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), along with our partners at all levels of government, will continue to help Institutions of Higher Education, campus law enforcement, and campus public safety officials prepare for and respond to a range of public safety challenges, recognizing that DHS respects privacy, civil rights and civil liberties and will not interfere with activity protected by the First Amendment. Below are a variety of DHS resources that may be helpful to campus law enforcement and campus public safety officials when facing heightened threats of targeted violence. Other federal resources are also included.