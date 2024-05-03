Senator Cramer Cosponsors Legislation to Boost Federal Penalties for Assaulting Law Enforcement Officers

WASHINGTON – Throughout 2023, the National Fraternal Order of Police reported there were 378 officers shot in the line of duty, 46 of whom were killed by gunfire. According to the report, the number of officers shot in the line of duty has risen 14 percent higher since 2022.

In response to this increase, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) in cosponsoring the Protect and Serve Act, legislation to provide federal prosecutors with the tools they need to hold individuals responsible for attacking or assaulting law enforcement.

The bill would make it a federal crime to knowingly cause, or attempt to cause, bodily injury to a law enforcement officer. Offenders are subject to imprisonment for up to 10 years or could receive a life sentence if a death results from the offense, or the offense includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, or attempted murder.

“It is critical we Back the Blue in every way possible,” said Senator Cramer. “The Protect and Serve Act will implement safeguards to defend those who dedicate their lives to serving and protecting our communities. We owe these heroes a debt of gratitude for their sacrifices and service, and Congress must honor that commitment.”

“Law enforcement officers in North Carolina and across the country are heroes who risk their lives every day to protect our communities,” said Senator Tillis. “Those who commit senseless acts of violence against law enforcement officers must be held accountable for their actions, which is why I am proud to reintroduce this legislation that creates federal penalties for criminals who target law enforcement. They put their lives on the line to protect us, and we should do the work in Congress to protect them.”

Last year, the Protect and Serve Act was endorsed by the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Major County Sheriffs of America, National Association of Police Organizations, and Southern States Police Benevolent Association.

Additional cosponsors of the legislation include U.S. Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Joe Manchin (D-WV), John Hoeven (R-ND), Susan Collins (R-ME), Steve Daines (R-MT), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), John Cornyn (R-TX), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

Click here for the bill.