Annual Earth Stewardship Day Draws Area Fourth Grade Students to the Illinois State Fairgrounds

ILLINOIS, May 2 - Students Participate in Interactive Presentations to Learn How to Take Care of the Environment


SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Illinois Department of Agriculture, Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Illinois State Museum, Illinois Department of Central Management Services Environmental Health and Safety, Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), and Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology welcomed over 800 Sangamon County fourth grade students to the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield today for the 33rd Annual Earth Stewardship Day. The event is hosted and jointly sponsored by the Illinois EPA, Illinois Departments of Agriculture and Transportation and the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts.


The students rotated among 37 interactive attractions and presentations focusing on the importance of protecting, restoring, and reusing natural resources. The students represented 40 classes from 16 different schools throughout Sangamon County.


"Earth Stewardship Day is an opportunity for students to participate in fun, interactive, and hand-on activities, while learning how they can protect and improve our environment," said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. "We'd like to thank the participating schools, teachers, volunteers and especially the outstanding organizations that provide their expertise through exciting and educational presentations."



The schools that participated in today's event were Blessed Sacrament School, Enos Elementary School, Farmingdale Elementary School, Feitshans Elementary School, New Berlin Elementary School, Ridgely Elementary School, Riverton Elementary School, Rochester Intermediate School, Saint Agnes School, Sandburg Elementary School, Sangamon Valley Intermediate School, Sherman Elementary School, St. Patrick Catholic School, Tri-City Elementary School, Trinity Lutheran School, and Wilcox Elementary School.


Each Earth Stewardship Day station offers students something new to learn. Stations and presenting organizations were:


New Invaders: Habitat Snatchers. The Morton Arboretum

Raptors 101. Illinois Raptor Center

Weather Hazards and Safety. National Weather Service

Faces of Jubilee Farm. Jubilee Farm

Rocks & Minerals in Everyday Life. Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers

Reptiles of Illinois. Macon County Conservation District

Toxic Relay. Illinois EPA

Minerals of the Day. IDNR & CMS Env. Health & Safety

Biodiversity in Illinois. Illinois Natural History Survey

Ameren IL -Environmental Program. Ameren Illinois

The Aquatic Food Web of Illinois. IDNR

Everything Water (Water Treatment & Testing). Illinois American Water

Recycled Art. Springfield Art Association

It's All About the Heat. Illinois State Museum

Groundwater Flow & the Subsurface. Illinois EPA

What's All the Buzz: Native Bees. IDNR

Step into the Critical Zone: What's Under my Feet? The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center

Design Your Park. US Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District

The Mystery of the Missing Mussels. US Army Corps of Engineers (National Great Rivers Museum)

Monarch Butterfly Migration Game. U of I Ext., Logan-Menard-Sangamon Master Naturalist Volunteers, Susan Shaw

The Bird Migration Game. Adams Wildlife Sanctuary

How IDOT Roads Help Endangered Species. Illinois Department of Transportation

City of Springfield Mayor's Monarch Pledge. City Water, Light & Power

Climate Change Game. U of I Ext., 4-H Youth Development Educator

Earth Day Bracelet. Ag Education Partnership-Logan, Menard, and Sangamon Counties

Tall Tree Tales. Fox Tales International

Bee Awesome: The Importance of the Honey Bee. Blooming Prairie Farm

Cultural & Natural Resources. IDNR

Scovill Zoo - How can we help wildlife? Scovill Zoo

Get the Groundwater Picture. Illinois State Water Survey, Katie Buckley, Katelyn McLaughlin & Sallie Dolan

DIY Seed Starting Kit. Lincoln Library, Deanna, Megan & Ashley

Solar Bob and the many uses of Solar Energy. American Solar Energy Society, IL Solar Energy Assn

IL Bats: Insect Eating Machines! The Bat Doctor

Turning Trash to Treasure: Compost, Waste & Worms. University of Illinois Extension, Logan-Menard-Sangamon Master Gardener Volunteers

Recycling for Rescues. Animal Protective League

Keeping Safe from Electricity - A Live Line Demo. Association of IL Electric Cooperatives & Tri-County Electric Cooperative

Environmental Jeopardy. Illinois EPA

