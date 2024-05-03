ETS NEWS RELEASE Hawai’i CIO Named to Top 25 Technology Leaders

JOSH GREEN, M.D. GOVERNOR KE KIAʻĀINA OFFICE OF ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES P.O. BOX 119, HONOLULU, HI 96810-0119 Ph: (808) 586-6000 | Fax: (808) 586-1922 ETS.HAWAII.GOV DOUG MURDOCK CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 2, 2024

HAWAI‘I’S CIO DOUG MURDOCK NAMED TO TOP 25 GOVERNMENT

TECHNOLOGY LEADERS IN THE NATION

Award Recognizes Innovative Individuals and Teams Who Move Government Forward

HONOLULU – Hawaiʻi Chief Information Officer (CIO) Doug Murdock has been honored by Government Technology magazine as one of the “Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers” for 2024, a national recognition.

This annual award acknowledges individuals and teams who move government forward, using innovative technology to solve public-sector challenges and improve the performance of critical programs.

In recognizing Murdock, Government Technology said that from his efforts during the pandemic to his drive for innovative and cost-effective solutions, he has been at the forefront of ensuring that Hawai‘i’s constituents receive services driven by technology.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., said Murdock has been a strong advocate for technological advancement in Hawai‘i.

“Our CIO Doug Murdock has led Hawai‘i’s technology efforts through some very difficult years while simultaneously moving the state forward with the modernization and consolidation of our IT infrastructure,” said Governor Green. “Doug’s vision, understanding, and implementation of government technology make him an excellent choice for this prestigious award.”

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke presented the award to Murdock during the Hawai‘i Data & Artificial Intelligence Summit April 24 at the Prince Waikīkī Hotel.

“As our state continues to modernize its services, Doug has been a key leader in this endeavor, overseeing some of the largest technology initiatives to ensure Hawai‘i remains at the forefront of data and technology,” said Lt. Gov. Luke. “Doug’s contributions to bringing innovative technology to our state are truly significant, and I’m delighted to recognize him with this award.”

Government Technology CEO Cathilea Robinett addressed the public-sector professionals and industry partners at the summit virtually, saying the award recognizes leaders in government that use technology to transform the way that services are delivered to residents.

“Over the past five years, Doug has helped modernize state IT in Hawai‘i, bringing an enterprise view to his work with agencies on their strategies and road maps,” Robinett said. “During COVID, Doug and his team stood up a tracking tool that protected both residents and tourism. Doug has also led the state to the cloud, reducing risk and advancing Hawai‘i’s cybersecurity posture.”

Murdock, who heads the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS), said there is much more work to be done.

“I am honored to receive this award and the recognition it brings, not just for me, but for the incredible transformative work done by all of those involved in advancing digital government in the state of Hawai‘i,” Murdock said. “We have done so much to modernize Hawai‘i state government up to this point and there are many more opportunities to make government better for our residents and visitors.”

This is the third national award recognition Murdock has received as state CIO. In addition, ETS has been nationally recognized five times since he became CIO.

Read more at https://www.govtech.com/top-25, https://www.govtech.com/top-25/doug-murdock

###

Photo 1 Caption: Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke presents the Top 25 Doers, Dreamers, & Drivers award to Hawai‘i CIO Doug Murdock during the Hawai‘i Data & Artificial Intelligence Summit April 24 at the Prince Waikīkī Hotel.

Photo 2 Caption: This is the third national award for CIO Doug Murdock. ETS has been nationally recognized five times since he became CIO.

Photos Courtesy Hawai‘i Office of Enterprise Technology Services

ABOUT ETS

The Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) provides governance for executive branch IT projects and seeks to identify, prioritize and advance innovative initiatives with the greatest potential to increase efficiency, reduce waste, and improve transparency and accountability in state government. ETS also supports the management and operation of all state agencies by providing effective, efficient, coordinated and cost-beneficial computer and telecommunication services such that state program objectives may be achieved.

Media Contact

James Gonser

Senior Communications Manager

Office of Enterprise Technology Services

State of Hawaiʻi

www.ets.hawaii.gov

Office: 808-586-1866

[email protected]