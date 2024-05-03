Shrtlst Makes Its Las Vegas Debut at The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars, Exclusive Red-Carpet Event, May 1
We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of Shrtlst in Las Vegas. We believe that our platform will redefine travel planning, offering tourists a fresh perspective on city exploration.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, May 1, Shrtlst, the groundbreaking platform redefining city exploration for travelers, made its highly anticipated debut in Las Vegas, at an exclusive event hosted at The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars.
The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as celebrities, influential figures from Las Vegas, and handpicked A-listers by Shrtlst gathered to mark the occasion. Among the notable guests were Dana Manacher, CEO of Shrtlst; Jamie Villamor, Internationally Published Model; Favio Hernandez, Latin American Recording Artist; Doug Seidenberg, Chief Gaming Officer for MGM Resorts International; Ari Kastrati, Chief Hospitality Officer for MGM Resorts International; Justin Manacher, President of Casino Marketing MGM Resorts International; Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer for Resorts World Las Vegas; Maurice Wooden, President of Fontainebleau Las Vegas; Dexter Fowler Retired MLB Player; Bella Podaras Netflix Actress. Shrtlst A-Listers in attendance included Seth Schorr, Al Mancini, Zar Zanganeh, and Carmen Mesa.
As Jelani Kamal (DJelani) set the mood with music, guests strutted along the red carpet, pausing to pose against the backdrop of the Shrtlst step & repeat, courtesy of MGM Resorts. Inside, a striking tower of Moët champagne awaited them, extending a luxurious welcome to the glamorous ambiance of The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars. Attendees were treated to tailor-made cocktails courtesy of LVMH, among them the glittering A-Lister cocktail specially crafted for the event by Moët.
As the evening unfolded, the CEO of Shrtlst, Dana Manacher took the stage to share her enthusiasm for the Las Vegas launch.
As the evening concluded, the crowd was treated to a dazzling performance from The Diamonds, the esteemed house band of The Pinky Ring. Additionally, attendees were shown a sizzle reel highlighting the essence of Shrtlst and its transformative potential in the realm of exploration. Partners for the grand opening event included Moët, Maverick Helicopters, The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars, and Michael Mina Group.
For further details about Shrtlst and to kickstart your hassle-free journey to Las Vegas, visit https://shrtlst.com/las-vegas.
Link to images (Credit: Daniel Ramos) and video: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/fdJQjU3VTm
Shrtlst is an innovative platform dedicated to offering genuine and impartial guidance for exploring top cities globally. In response to the prevalence of biased endorsements and unreliable reviews, Shrtlst allows users to effortlessly navigate the website to discover experiences vetted by genuine locals, A-Listers. Unlike other platforms saturated with paid promotions, Shrtlst ensures that recommendations stem from passion rather than monetary incentives. A-Listers are compensated with a commitment to absolute objectivity, with each recommendation rigorously vetted by market managers to maintain high standards of quality and authenticity. Users gain access to trusted recommendations, streamlining their search for the finest city experiences. Explore the ultimate tips at https://shrtlst.com/ and follow Shrtlst on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.
