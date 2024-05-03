If Las Vegas is to Survive, Lake Mead Needs to Get Wet
Development of the Las Vegas Valley Hinges on Nevada Politicians having the Guts to Fight Through Entrenched Agreements.
Deadpool isn’t a blockbuster movie; it means higher electrical prices, stunted development in the Las Vegas Valley, and the risk of rolling blackout on the Strip.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few politicians in Nevada want to acknowledge that in the near future the Las Vegas Valley may be short of water. Short so much water that continued development in the valley will halt. That is an ugly bit of information for any political candidate to utter, but as important as it is to seal the border and reduce inflation, along with all other issues there are three candidates who are unafraid to take up the cause to refill Lake Mead.
The Veterans Reporter News (Nevada’s Premier Veterans Newspaper), www.veteransreporternews.com, has jumped aboard to help three candidates, Barry Lindemann running for the U.S. Senate, Michael Boris running for U.S. District 1, and Bob Olson running for State Assembly District 17 in Clark County, wade into what will obviously be a fight with the Department of Interior and California. As Barry noted in the article about Lake Mead, “Deadpool isn’t a blockbuster movie; it means higher electrical prices, stunted development in the Las Vegas Valley, and the risk of rolling blackouts on the Strip.”
The three are a triad of uncommon Republicans who see common ground in each other and understand that this can should not be kicked down the road. Opposite of these three, the Democrat party is willing to see Lake Mead drain away as the comment from the 2022 Drought in the West Senate Subcommittee Hearing was, “We need more data.”
Lindeman has stated in a podcast that he was “falling off his chair” at that remark and was confident that it is not a climate change issue, it is a river management issue.
In the article (page 6 and 7) from the Veterans Reporter News, the details of the plan are articulated. Though not a new idea, it may be that time has come to put it into action. Political futures may be at stake with the subject, but the life of Las Vegas is what is in jeopardy.
Lake Mead Mismanagement