Robert Jon & The Wreck Release "Give Love," A Heartfelt Anthem from Upcoming Album 'Red Moon Rising'
EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Jon & The Wreck have just released "Give Love," the latest single from their eagerly awaited album, Red Moon Rising. In contrast to their previous rock-driven hits, "Give Love" presents an invigorating blend of uplifting piano melodies and soaring vocals, delivering a message of universal love and compassion. Set to drop on June 28th via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, Red Moon Rising demonstrates the band's dynamic range and commitment to spreading positivity through their music. STREAM the single "Give Love.”
"’Give Love’ is a song with a simple message, yet it's hard to truly understand and practice,” shares frontman Robert Jon. Co-written with acclaimed songwriter Tom Hambridge, the track has been a staple in the band's creative sessions for years and now comes to life with its compelling lyrics and heartfelt musicality. "This song makes you feel what it means to,” adds Robert Jon. “We could all use a little more love in the world.” WATCH The Official Music Video. PRE-ORDER New Album Red Moon Rising.
The release of "Give Love" not only follows the success of their introspective ballad "Worried Mind," but also continues the steady stream of new music facilitated by Journeyman Records. As Robert Jon & The Wreck embark on their expansive 2024 tour, their evolving sound and dynamic live performances continue to captivate audiences worldwide, from intimate venues to major international festivals. With each release, including the upcoming Red Moon Rising, Journeyman Records reaffirms its commitment to showcasing exceptional talent, ensuring that the power of Robert Jon & The Wreck’s music to connect and inspire remains uninterrupted.
Since their debut in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have captivated audiences worldwide, turning the Southern rock sound on its head and making it distinctly their own. With Robert Jon Burrison's lead vocals and guitar, Andrew Espantman on drums and vocals, Henry James Schneekluth's lead guitar and vocals, Warren Murrel on bass, and the recent addition of Jake Abernathie on keyboards, the band's synergy on stage is undeniable. As they embark on this next phase with Red Moon Rising, they invite both longtime followers and new listeners to join in the celebration of their ongoing evolution and the indomitable spirit of rock 'n' roll.
For more details on the band's tour dates and to stay updated on their journey, please visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/.
Red Moon Rising by Robert Jon & The Wreck
1. Stone Cold Killer
2. Trouble
3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man
4. Red Moon Rising
5. Dragging Me Down
6. Hold On
7. Down No More
8. Help Yourself
9. Worried Mind
10. Give Love
11. Rager (CD Bonus Track)
12. Hate To See You Go (CD Bonus Track)
VINYL TRACK LISTING:
Side A
1. Stone Cold Killer
2. Trouble
3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man
4. Red Moon Rising
5. Dragging Me Down
Side B
1. Hold On
2. Down No More
3. Help Yourself
4. Worried Mind
5. Give Love
2024 US TOUR
Thursday, May 30th - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ
Friday, May 31st - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ
Saturday, June 1sr - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ
Friday, June 7th - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA
Friday, June 14th - WC Handy Blues & Barbecue Fest - Henderson, KY
Tuesday, July 30th - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
Tuesday, July 31st - Don’t Tell Shirlee Concert at The Pines - Sherman, NY
Saturday, August 3rd - The Iridium - New York, NY
Sunday, August 4th - Daryl’s House - Pawling, NY
Monday, August 5th - Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club - Portsmouth, NH
Wednesday, August 7th - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
Thursday, August 8th - Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI
Friday, August 9th - Smoke & Irons Music Festival - Bartlett, IL
Saturday, August 10th - Old Rock House - St Louis, MO
Sunday, August 11th - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO
Tuesday, August 13th - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE
Wednesday, August 14th – xBk Live – Des Moines, IA
Thursday, August 15th - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN
Friday, August 16th - Summer Sounds - Cedarburg, WI
Saturday, August 17th, 2024 - Big Bull Falls Festival - Wausau, WI
Friday, September 8th - Big Bender Blues Festival - Las Vegas, NV
Friday, September 14th - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
Saturday, September 15th - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
Friday, September 20th - Bourbon & Beyond 2024 - Louisville, KY
2024 EU TOUR
Friday, June 21st - God Save The Kouing Festival - Penmarch, FR
Sunday, June 23rd - Le Sonograf - Le Thor, FR
Monday, June 24th - Chiari Blues Festival - Milan, IT
Wednesday, June 26th - Sala Wolf - Barcelona, ES
Thursday, June 27th - Las Armas - Zaragoza, ES
Friday, June 28th - Sala MON - Madrid, ES
Saturday, June 29th - Sala Fanatic - Sevilla, ES
Sunday, June 30th - La Trinchera - Málaga, ES
Wednesday, July 3rd - Loco Club - Valencia, ES
Thursday, July 4th - Enscenario Santander - Santander, ES
Friday, July 5th - Cognac Blues Folies Festival - Cognac, FR
Saturday, July 6th - Puistoblues Festival - Järvenpää, FI
Monday, July 8th - Spirit of 66 - Verviers, BE
Tuesday, July 9th - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, DE
Wednesday, July 10th - Die Kantine - Köln, DE
Thursday, July 11th – Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, NL
Friday, July 12th - Bospop - Weert, NL
Wednesday, October 30th – Tivoli - Utrecht, NL
Thursday, October 31st - Roma - Antwerp, BE
Friday, November 1st - Bosul - Weert. NL
Saturday, November 2nd – Ziegelei - Twistringen , DE
Sunday, November 3rd – Harmonie - Bonn, DE
Tuesday, November 5th – Kreuz - Fulda, DE
Wednesday, November 6th – Lido – Berlin, DE
Thursday, November 7th – Burgerweehuis - Deventer, NL
Friday, November 8th - Blues Garage - Isemhagen, DE
Saturday, November 9th - Blues Heaven Festival - Fredrickshavn, DK
Sunday, November 10th – Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, DE
Tuesday, November 12th - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DE
Wednesday, November 13th - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DE
Thursday, November 14th – Piano - Dortmund, DE
Friday, November 15th – DasHaus - Ludwigsburg, DE
Saturday, November 16th – Trabendo - Paris, FR
Sunday, November 17th – Bolwerk - Sneek, NL
Wednesday, November 20th – The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UK
Thursday, November 21st - Komedia - Brighton, UK
Friday, November 22nd – Komedia - Bath, UK
Saturday, November 23rd – The 1865 - Southampton, UK
Monday, November 25th – Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK
Tuesday, November 26th - St Luke’s - Glasgow, UK
Wednesday, November 27th – Junction - Cambridge, UK
Thursday, November 28th - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
Saturday, November 30th - O2 Academy2 Oxford - Oxford, UK
Sunday, December 1st - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
Thursday, November 28th - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
Saturday, November 30th - O2 Academy2 Oxford - Oxford, UK
Sunday, December 1st - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
Carol
"’Give Love’ is a song with a simple message, yet it's hard to truly understand and practice,” shares frontman Robert Jon. Co-written with acclaimed songwriter Tom Hambridge, the track has been a staple in the band's creative sessions for years and now comes to life with its compelling lyrics and heartfelt musicality. "This song makes you feel what it means to,” adds Robert Jon. “We could all use a little more love in the world.” WATCH The Official Music Video. PRE-ORDER New Album Red Moon Rising.
The release of "Give Love" not only follows the success of their introspective ballad "Worried Mind," but also continues the steady stream of new music facilitated by Journeyman Records. As Robert Jon & The Wreck embark on their expansive 2024 tour, their evolving sound and dynamic live performances continue to captivate audiences worldwide, from intimate venues to major international festivals. With each release, including the upcoming Red Moon Rising, Journeyman Records reaffirms its commitment to showcasing exceptional talent, ensuring that the power of Robert Jon & The Wreck’s music to connect and inspire remains uninterrupted.
Since their debut in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have captivated audiences worldwide, turning the Southern rock sound on its head and making it distinctly their own. With Robert Jon Burrison's lead vocals and guitar, Andrew Espantman on drums and vocals, Henry James Schneekluth's lead guitar and vocals, Warren Murrel on bass, and the recent addition of Jake Abernathie on keyboards, the band's synergy on stage is undeniable. As they embark on this next phase with Red Moon Rising, they invite both longtime followers and new listeners to join in the celebration of their ongoing evolution and the indomitable spirit of rock 'n' roll.
For more details on the band's tour dates and to stay updated on their journey, please visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/.
Red Moon Rising by Robert Jon & The Wreck
1. Stone Cold Killer
2. Trouble
3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man
4. Red Moon Rising
5. Dragging Me Down
6. Hold On
7. Down No More
8. Help Yourself
9. Worried Mind
10. Give Love
11. Rager (CD Bonus Track)
12. Hate To See You Go (CD Bonus Track)
VINYL TRACK LISTING:
Side A
1. Stone Cold Killer
2. Trouble
3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man
4. Red Moon Rising
5. Dragging Me Down
Side B
1. Hold On
2. Down No More
3. Help Yourself
4. Worried Mind
5. Give Love
2024 US TOUR
Thursday, May 30th - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ
Friday, May 31st - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ
Saturday, June 1sr - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ
Friday, June 7th - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA
Friday, June 14th - WC Handy Blues & Barbecue Fest - Henderson, KY
Tuesday, July 30th - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
Tuesday, July 31st - Don’t Tell Shirlee Concert at The Pines - Sherman, NY
Saturday, August 3rd - The Iridium - New York, NY
Sunday, August 4th - Daryl’s House - Pawling, NY
Monday, August 5th - Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club - Portsmouth, NH
Wednesday, August 7th - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
Thursday, August 8th - Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI
Friday, August 9th - Smoke & Irons Music Festival - Bartlett, IL
Saturday, August 10th - Old Rock House - St Louis, MO
Sunday, August 11th - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO
Tuesday, August 13th - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE
Wednesday, August 14th – xBk Live – Des Moines, IA
Thursday, August 15th - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN
Friday, August 16th - Summer Sounds - Cedarburg, WI
Saturday, August 17th, 2024 - Big Bull Falls Festival - Wausau, WI
Friday, September 8th - Big Bender Blues Festival - Las Vegas, NV
Friday, September 14th - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
Saturday, September 15th - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
Friday, September 20th - Bourbon & Beyond 2024 - Louisville, KY
2024 EU TOUR
Friday, June 21st - God Save The Kouing Festival - Penmarch, FR
Sunday, June 23rd - Le Sonograf - Le Thor, FR
Monday, June 24th - Chiari Blues Festival - Milan, IT
Wednesday, June 26th - Sala Wolf - Barcelona, ES
Thursday, June 27th - Las Armas - Zaragoza, ES
Friday, June 28th - Sala MON - Madrid, ES
Saturday, June 29th - Sala Fanatic - Sevilla, ES
Sunday, June 30th - La Trinchera - Málaga, ES
Wednesday, July 3rd - Loco Club - Valencia, ES
Thursday, July 4th - Enscenario Santander - Santander, ES
Friday, July 5th - Cognac Blues Folies Festival - Cognac, FR
Saturday, July 6th - Puistoblues Festival - Järvenpää, FI
Monday, July 8th - Spirit of 66 - Verviers, BE
Tuesday, July 9th - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, DE
Wednesday, July 10th - Die Kantine - Köln, DE
Thursday, July 11th – Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, NL
Friday, July 12th - Bospop - Weert, NL
Wednesday, October 30th – Tivoli - Utrecht, NL
Thursday, October 31st - Roma - Antwerp, BE
Friday, November 1st - Bosul - Weert. NL
Saturday, November 2nd – Ziegelei - Twistringen , DE
Sunday, November 3rd – Harmonie - Bonn, DE
Tuesday, November 5th – Kreuz - Fulda, DE
Wednesday, November 6th – Lido – Berlin, DE
Thursday, November 7th – Burgerweehuis - Deventer, NL
Friday, November 8th - Blues Garage - Isemhagen, DE
Saturday, November 9th - Blues Heaven Festival - Fredrickshavn, DK
Sunday, November 10th – Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, DE
Tuesday, November 12th - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DE
Wednesday, November 13th - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DE
Thursday, November 14th – Piano - Dortmund, DE
Friday, November 15th – DasHaus - Ludwigsburg, DE
Saturday, November 16th – Trabendo - Paris, FR
Sunday, November 17th – Bolwerk - Sneek, NL
Wednesday, November 20th – The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UK
Thursday, November 21st - Komedia - Brighton, UK
Friday, November 22nd – Komedia - Bath, UK
Saturday, November 23rd – The 1865 - Southampton, UK
Monday, November 25th – Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK
Tuesday, November 26th - St Luke’s - Glasgow, UK
Wednesday, November 27th – Junction - Cambridge, UK
Thursday, November 28th - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
Saturday, November 30th - O2 Academy2 Oxford - Oxford, UK
Sunday, December 1st - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
Thursday, November 28th - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
Saturday, November 30th - O2 Academy2 Oxford - Oxford, UK
Sunday, December 1st - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
Carol
J&R Adventures
+1 561-929-0172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other