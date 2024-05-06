Introducing Our Newly Curated Classical Music Roster of National and International Artists for the 2024 -2025 Season

photo from left to right: Rieko Tsuchida (Pianist), Alisa Katroshi (Dramatic Soprano), Steven Yepez (Flutist), Marie-Claire Giraud (Lirico Spinto Soprano), Cristina Schirripa (violinist), Diana Gabrielyan (Pianist), and Leora Cohen (Violinist).

Jazz and classical are like brothers; the are different but share the same DNA” — Wynton Marsalis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Carol Agency is featuring a diverse and talented group of national and international artists as seen in the photo. The 2024-2025 KCA Classical Roster consists of artists who bring a unique and captivating performance repertoire to the stage. That is why our agency has embraced the prevailing trend in the ever-evolving landscape of genre specific music; that diversity is not only desirable, but often essential for sustained growth and relevance. Recognizing this, our agency has embarked on an ambitious venture: the establishment of a Classical Music Department. While jazz has been KCA's hallmark for most of our 34 year history, we understand that Classical Music offers a rich tapestry of artistic expression and a devoted audience base that intersects with our own. By branching into Classical Music, we aim not only to broaden the agency's artistic repertoire, but also to cater to a wider audience, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic musical community. Overall, the addition of this new department to our jazz agency not only diversifies our offerings, but also strengthens our position in the industry, fosters opportunities for artistic collaboration, and enriches the cultural experiences for audiences worldwide.

Therefore, we are excited to highlight the unique qualities that these artists bring to their performances. Rieko Tsuchida is a renowned pianist know for her sense of style, elegance, and emotional depth. Alisa Katroshi, a dramatic soprano, has been praised for her powerful and expressive voice when portraying operatic characters. Steven Yepez, a talented flutist, has skillfully performed with prestigious orchestras and ensembles around the country. Marie-Claire Giraud, is a lirico-spinto soprano, who has received critical acclaim for her stunning vocal range and dramatic performances. Cristina and Leora are both exceptional violinists, each having their own distinct, yet passionate approach to playing the violin that yields a masterful interpretation of any composition. Pianist Diana Gabrielyan is so totally emersed and yet fluid in relaying the intention of the composer that the music takes on a life of its own. So go ahead and visit www.kennethcarolagency.com for yourself to sample these delightful presentations.

