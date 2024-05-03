Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ocugen, QuidelOrtho, Sharecare, and GoodRx and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR), and GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN)

Class Period: May 8, 2020 - April 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2024

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ocugen’s financial statements from May 8, 2020 to the present were materially misstated; (2) Ocugen did not have adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

For more information on the Ocugen class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/OCGN

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL)

Class Period: February 18, 2022 - April 1, 2024 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2024

QuidelOrtho provides tests for the detection and diagnosis of various respiratory diseases and other medical conditions. The Company’s respiratory business has historically been tied to the sale of seasonal flu tests and more recently to COVID-19 detection tests. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has generated a significant portion of its revenue through the sale of high-margin COVID-19 tests to government customers, healthcare providers (through its authorized distributors), and large retail pharmacy chains. QuidelOrtho manufactures respiratory tests under various brands, including QuickVue, Sofia, and Savanna.

In December 2022, the Company announced that it had agreed to merge with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (“Ortho”). The merger closed in May 2022, shortly after the start of the Class Period. Meanwhile, COVID-19 was transitioning from pandemic to “endemic” status (i.e., COVID-19 infections no longer growing exponentially). Despite COVID-19 transitioning into an endemic, Defendants assured investors that it was well positioned to maintain a stable high margin revenue stream from its respiratory business. Among other strategies, the Company aimed to launch its “next flagship product,” a new test called the Savanna Respiratory Viral Panel-4 (the “Savanna RVP4 Test,” which tests for COVID-19 along with other respiratory conditions) by utilizing Ortho’s commercial distribution network. During the Class Period, the Savanna RVP4 Test was not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) to be marketed or sold in the United States. Therefore, investors closely monitored the Company’s progress in getting the Savanna RVP4 Test approved.

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by making statements that were false and misleading when made because they knew or deliberately disregarded and failed to disclose the following adverse facts about QuidelOrtho’s business, operations, and prospects: (a) that QuidelOrtho sold more COVID-19 tests to its distributors and pharmacy chain customers than they could resell to healthcare providers and end customers; (b) that excess inventories of COVID-19 tests existed throughout the supply chain; (c) that, as a result of (a)-(b), QuidelOrtho’s distributors and pharmacy chain customers were poised to significantly reduce their COVID-19 test orders; (d) that undisclosed problems created a heightened risk that the Savanna RVP4 Test would experience a delayed commercial launch in the United States; and (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d), Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about QuidelOrtho’s business, financials, and growth trajectory.

The filed complaint further alleges that the truth began to emerge on February 13, 2024, when QuidelOrtho reported underwhelming results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Among other things, the Company’s Adjusted Earnings Per Share was 46% below the midpoint of Wall Street analysts’ expectations. This miss was largely attributed to lower COVID-19 revenues during the quarter due to distributor destocking. QuidelOrtho also lowered its annual endemic COVID-19 revenue forecast from the range of $200-$400 million to $200 million.

On this news, the price of QuidelOrtho stock dropped $21.50, or more than 32 percent, to close at $45.27 on February 14, 2024.

Then, on April 2, 2024, QuidelOrtho announced that it had withdrawn its FDA 510(k) submission for approval to sell the Savanna RVP4 Test in the United States after recent data did not meet expectations.

On this news, the price of QuidelOrtho stock dropped $4.85, or more than 10 percent, to close at $42.15 on April 2, 2024.

For more information on the QuidelOrtho class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/QDEL

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR)

Class Period: May 10, 2023 - March 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2024

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sharecare lacked adequate internal controls and; (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

For more information on the Sharecare class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SHCR

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX)

Class Period: September 23, 2020 - November 8, 2022 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2024

GoodRx operates a price comparison platform for prescription drugs which, in many cases, offers consumers access to lower prices (through discount codes and coupons) for their medications. GoodRx generates most of its revenue from contracts with pharmacy benefit managers (“PBMs”) who agree to pay GoodRx a commission on prescription drug purchases made by consumers who use GoodRx’s discount codes and coupons at participating pharmacies. GoodRx also generates a portion of its revenue from subscription plans like the “Kroger Rx Savings Club,” which provides “access [to] lower prescription prices at” pharmacies operated by The Kroger Co. (“Kroger”).

In connection with GoodRx’s initial public offering on September 23, 2020, and throughout the remainder of the Class Period, Defendants continuously touted the Company’s strong relationships with pharmacies as a significant element of its business plan. Among other things, GoodRx repeatedly highlighted the Kroger Rx Savings Club. Critically, however, Defendants never informed investors of the material risk that Kroger, which accounted for nearly 25% of GoodRx’s prescription transactions revenue, could unilaterally refuse to accept GoodRx’s discounts.

According to the filed complaint, investors began to learn the truth about the risks of GoodRx’s over-dependence on Kroger (including the risk that, notwithstanding the Kroger Rx Savings Club, Kroger could unilaterally refuse to accept GoodRx’s discounts) on May 9, 2022, when GoodRx revealed that, late in the first quarter of 2022, “a grocery chain had taken actions that impacted acceptance of discounts from most PBMs for a subset of drugs” and that this “impacted the acceptance of many PBM discounts for certain drugs at this grocer’s stores.” GoodRx further acknowledged that this disruption “could have an estimated revenue impact of roughly $30 million” in the second quarter of 2022—resulting in the Company announcing disappointing second quarter 2022 revenue guidance of only about $190 million.

On this news, the price of GoodRx common stock plummeted $2.78 per share, or more than 25%, from a close of $10.75 per share on May 9, 2022, to close at $7.97 per share on May 10, 2022.

On November 8, 2022, Defendants provided further information on the severity of the revenue impact from the Kroger disruption—with the Company estimating that the “impact of the grocer issue on third quarter [prescription transactions revenue] was approximately $40 million” and that the Company expected “a combined $45 million to $50 million estimated impact to prescription transactions revenue” for the fourth quarter of 2022. Defendants further acknowledged that the Company was seeking to enter into contractual relationships with pharmacies to prevent similar disruptions from occurring in the future.

On this news, the price of GoodRx common stock declined an additional $1.18 per share, or more than 22%, from a close of $5.24 per share on November 8, 2022, to close at $4.06 per share on November 9, 2022.

The Complaint further alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) while Kroger accounted for less than 5% of the pharmacies accepting GoodRx discounts, Kroger was responsible for nearly 25% of GoodRx’s total prescription transactions revenue (the Company’s primary revenue stream); and (2) Kroger could unilaterally cease accepting GoodRx discounts, cutting off some or all of GoodRx’s revenues for purchases at Kroger’s pharmacies; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ representations about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the GoodRx class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/GDRX

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com