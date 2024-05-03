Submit Release
Supergroup Black Country Communion Unleashes New Single "Enlighten" from Upcoming Album 'V'

Legends Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian continue their unwavering musical journey with powerful new music.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Country Communion, the renowned rock supergroup featuring the talents of Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian, proudly presents "Enlighten," the latest single from their much-anticipated fifth studio album, 'V,' set for release on June 14th. Now available on all major streaming platforms, "Enlighten" is a masterpiece of lyrical depth and musical innovation, penned by Hughes and Bonamassa. The production, helmed by long-time collaborator Kevin Shirley, captures the essence of the band's dynamic sound and evolving artistic expression. LISTEN to “Enlighten.”

"Enlighten" explores themes of self-awareness and spiritual awakening, conveyed through Hughes' emotive lyrics and the intricate guitar work of Bonamassa. Resonating with the band's signature fusion of hard rock and soul-stirring blues, the song stands as a testament to Black Country Communion's growth and mutual admiration, symbolizing their commitment to producing music that is authentic, heartfelt, and reflective of their shared experiences and vast musical expertise. WATCH the Official Music Video for “Enlighten.” PRE-ORDER the New Studio Album ‘V’ coming June 14, 2024.

Formed by some of the most respected names in rock and blues and deeply rooted in both British and American classic hard-rock and blues-rock traditions, Black Country Communion has earned a formidable reputation over the past 15 years, not only as phenomenal songwriters but as a compelling live act, renowned for their commitment to musical excellence and innovation. Released on the heels of their first U.S. concert in over 11 years, "Enlighten" serves as an exciting glimpse into the full spectrum of what the album promises, heralding a vibrant new chapter for the band and their fans globally.

‘V’ by Black Country Communion

1. Enlighten
2. Stay Free
3. Red Sun
4. Restless
5. Letting Go
6. Skyway
7. You're Not Alone
8. Love And Faith
9. Too Far Gone
10. The Open Road

www.blackcountrycommunion.com

https://shop.jbonamassa.com/collections/black-country-communion

For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR
[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

Carol
J&R Adventures
+1 561-929-0172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

