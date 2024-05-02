Be sure to check current regulations before venturing out to local rivers and streams

With warmer temperatures, fishing has really picked up on several regional rivers and streams. Conservation Officers with Idaho Fish and Game want to remind those anglers to check the current fishing regulations before heading out to fish.

Conservation Officer Steve Roberts from the Mackay patrol area has made several field contacts recently where anglers had unfortunately not checked the regulations before keeping fish. “I have written citations and warnings for over a dozen violations this past month related to keeping fish during the catch and release season on our local rivers,” said Roberts. “There are several catch and release only seasons put in place to protect spawning fish who are vulnerable this time of the year, with most of these regulations running until Saturday of Memorial Day.”

The ability to get out of the house and enjoy a nice day on the river is hard to beat, but make sure to check the regulations before keeping fish for the frying pan. Not only should you look at the regulations, but make sure that your license is current. A valid license will have the current years’ date printed on the front, or a future year if you purchased a 3-year license. “We encounter quite a few license violations this time of the year,” says Roberts. “In Idaho, our licenses expire on Dec 31 of the calendar year and people forget to renew or check their 3-year license expiration dates."

Licenses, permits and tags can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, through the Idaho Fish and Game mobile apps for IOS and Android, or by phone at (800) 554-8685. They can also be bought in person at license vendor locations, or Fish and Game regional offices during normal business hours.