Governor and First Lady announce the next 6 therapy dogs to be placed throughout the state

First implemented in March 2022, the Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in various CIS schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.

"Seeing the Friends With Paws initiative grow brings me a ton of joy because I know firsthand the difference these amazing dogs make for students and educators all across our state," Gov. Justice said. “These therapy dogs have truly become a cherished part of our communities, spreading love and happiness throughout the halls. I'm absolutely certain these new additions will make a positive impact at their new homes."

Therapy dogs are placed in CIS schools within counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.

The six new therapy dogs that have been and will be placed are:

