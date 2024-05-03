Gov. Justice awards funding for new hospitality degree programs at New River Community and Technical College

“Our community colleges are working hand-in-hand with the Department of Tourism so we can equip aspiring professionals for outstanding careers in West Virginia’s growing hospitality and tourism industry,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “This development reflects our colleges’ commitment to providing high-quality, low-cost education and empowering students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in one of the Mountain State’s most-promising sectors. We would like to thank Governor Justice and Secretary Ruby for making this partnership possible.” This fall, the College will begin offering two new programs to its existing Hospitality and Tourism programs: Outdoor Recreation and Culinary Arts with a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (U.S. EDA) for $500,000. A $3 million state grant will create the Aviation Mechanic Program and the infrastructure necessary to train aspiring pilots. The FAA began the certification process for the school this year. “New River Community and Technical College is grateful and honored that Governor Justice and the State of West Virginia are making a $3.5 million investment in the College. The funding will help us start three new programs in aviation mechanics, culinary, and tourism. Each new program will help the college prepare the regional workforce for careers in thriving and growing economic development sectors.” Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, President. These enhancements are part of a larger effort to build the growing tourism workforce in West Virginia. Beginning last year, the West Virginia Department of Education began offering tourism curriculum in all 55 counties, including as early as middle school. The newly created Governor's School for Tourism – a hands-on summer academy – will launch this June, and the Department of Education has also worked with colleges across the state to launch new pathway programs, allowing students to start earning college credit while still in high school. Funding for tourism businesses to train their employees is also available under the U.S. EDA grant funding.