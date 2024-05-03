Manchin Announces $28.6 Million To Upgrade Clean Drinking Water Infrastructure In West Virginia

May 02, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $28,650,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to upgrade clean drinking water infrastructure across West Virginia. The funding is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be used to replace lead service lines and protect public health.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver historic investments for West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the EPA is awarding more than $28 million to upgrade drinking water infrastructure, promote public health, and replace lead service lines across our state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these initiatives and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with the EPA to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has access to clean, reliable water.”