CBP Officers disrupt two smuggling attempts leading to seizure of fentanyl and methamphetamine

CALEXICO, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of Calexico seized fentanyl and methamphetamine concealed within air compressors in two separate interdictions last week.

“This is truly an outstanding demonstration of our officers' ability to think outside of the box and further exemplifies our adaptability to find illicit contraband no matter where narcotics are hidden,” said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico.

On Wednesday, April 24 at approximately 4:57 p.m., CBP officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry encountered a 43-year-old man driving a white 2007 truck applying for admission into the United States from Mexico. CBP officers referred the traveler and vehicle to secondary inspection for further examination.

A non-intrusive inspection was utilized to conduct a full scan of the vehicle. After examination, CBP officers observed irregularities within an air compressor located in the bed of the truck. A CBP K9 team responded to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers discovered and extracted 11 packages from the air compressor. The packages weighed a total of 208.99 pounds and tested positive for methamphetamine.

The second incident occurred on Friday, April 26 at approximately 5:05 p.m. CBP officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry encountered a 31-year-old man driving a blue 2005 truck applying for entry into the United States from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the driver and truck for further examination.

CBP officers discovered and extracted 9 packages from the air compressor. The packages weighed a total of 134.57 pounds and tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

All subjects were turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation. The narcotics and vehicles were seized by CBP officers.

These seizures are the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023 in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.