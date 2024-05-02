John Mitchell Teams Up with SuccessBooks® and Jack Canfield to Co-Author, “Mindset Matters”

John Mitchell

John Mitchell joins forces to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Mindset Matters," alongside a remarkable ensemble of authors, including the esteemed Jack Canfield.

"Mindset Matters” promises to captivate readers with its inspiring stories, marking its debut in the Summer of 2024.

John Mitchell, an attorney and IRS Enrolled Agent, brings over 30 years of expertise in taxation to the table. His tax journey began with the manual preparation of 1989 tax returns during the 1990 filing season. Today, John is deeply immersed in tax planning, consulting, compliance, and controversy resolution. He principally works with the IRS in matters with examinations, collections, appeals, IRS Chief Counsel, and litigation support in the United States Tax Court.

John is a prolific author and a nationally-recognized public speaker on tax matters. His influence extends to television, where he not only serves as a regular on-air contributor but also hosts a talk show, establishing himself as a trusted expert in the field. He is also the host of the Tax Pro Podcast TM which is intended as a “virtual watercooler” for tax professionals. Impressively, John is fluent in Spanish, having achieved a "Native Speaker" level of proficiency during his 14-year residency in Guadalajara, Mexico.

John's commitment to justice and advocacy is helped by his fluency in Spanish, aiding him in connecting with diverse populations and aligning with the principles of social justice advocacy. Furthermore, his extensive experience positions him to support vulnerable populations, utilizing his skills to assist individuals facing tax-related challenges and contributing to societal welfare.

His dedication to ethical responsibilities is integral to his role. Navigating the complexities of tax law and compliance demands a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring fairness. His work underscores his dedication to ethical conduct within the legal profession.

John's community involvement includes volunteering with a local school district to serve as a mentor for underprivileged students and working as a community advisory board member. He has also volunteered as a tax preparer in support of military service members and first responders, in addition to working on hundreds of immigration cases.

On a personal level, John is not just a professional but a devoted family man. His roles as a husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather illuminate the diverse facets of his life. During his downtime, he indulges in leisure pursuits such as being a licensed student pilot, an amateur musician, and enjoying books, movies, and quality time with family.

SuccessBooks® extends a warm welcome to John Mitchell as a co-author of "Mindset Matters”. Anticipate the release of this transformative book, sure to captivate and empower audiences with the collective stories of John Mitchell, Jack Canfield, and their exceptional co-authors.