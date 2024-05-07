Local Eatery Serves Up Generosity with 'Pay-What-You-Can' Family Style Dinner
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartwarming display of community care and camaraderie, Katy's very own boutique steakhouse, Park Place @ The Boardwalk, owned and operated by US Army Combat Veterans and brothers Rod & RC, is redefining the dining experience. On the last Wednesday of every month, the restaurant is closed but opens its doors to neighbors in need, offering a hearty meal where payment is simply what families can afford.
The menu, a delightful spread of comfort foods including fried chicken, meatloaf, blackened chicken alfredo, collard greens, green beans, and more, evokes the warmth of a home-cooked meal shared amongst loved ones. This initiative, aptly named "Family Dinner," embodies the spirit of generosity and inclusivity, ensuring that delicious food is never out of reach for anyone in the community.
This monthly event, made possible through the support of various organizations, is a testament to the power of collaboration. Sponsors such as Dr. Keith Scruggs of Bona Fitness, Club Busy Bee, Jamsteld West, VASI Party Rentals, Nafud #80 of the AEAONMS, King Solomon Lodge #277 of The Louisiana Prince Hall Masons, and The Elzadia Sampson Foundation rally behind this noble cause, recognizing the importance of addressing food insecurity in their own backyard.
Rod, Operations Manager and Co-Owner, emphasizes the restaurant's commitment to giving back: "It's extremely important to give back to the community in which your business operates. Not everyone is able to afford to eat at our restaurant, and child hunger is a real thing. We're just trying to do our part in the community and give back."
Executive Chef R.C Simmons, a father of eight, echoes this sentiment, sharing his personal motivation: "I've seen what hunger can make people do, and it can lead to very irrational decisions. If we can help just one person make a better decision that day by feeding them, then let's do it."
The monthly gathering kicks off at 7:00 PM, inviting all to share in the joy of good food and goodwill. Whether you're a regular patron or a newcomer to the steakhouse, there's a place for everyone at the table.
The brothers also allow local school district sport teams, choirs, theater troupes, and clubs the opportunity to utilize their event space free of charge for banquets and gatherings.
For further inquiries or to participate in this heartwarming initiative, please contact info@parkplacekaty.com.
Park Place @ The Boardwalk is located at 25551 Kingsland Blvd; Katy, Texas 77494. To learn more about their mission and menu offerings, visit www.parkplacekaty.com.
About Park Place @ The Boardwalk:
Park Place @ The Boardwalk is a black-owned steakhouse nestled in the heart of Katy, TX. Founded by US Army Combat Veterans Rod & RC, the restaurant combines culinary excellence with a commitment to community service. Through initiatives like "Family Dinner," Park Place @ The Boardwalk strives to make a positive impact on the lives of those they serve.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Brithany Rodriguez
brodriguez@parkplacekaty.com
Park Place @ The Boardwalk Steakhouse & Grille
25551 Kingsland Blvd #C102
Katy, Texas 77494
(832) 344-3506
www.parkplacekaty.com
IG - @parkplacekaty
FB - @parkplacekaty
Amani AlTalib
