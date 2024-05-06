New Ground Breaking Reality Show "First Ladies of The Crypto Cartel" Entertains and Educates

FLOTCC

A new ground breaking reality TV show that displays how “The Family” uses crypto To build their digital dynasties

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Renee (Director) of the new game changing Reality TV show, which has never been done before, First Ladies of The Crypto Cartel - which premieres on Mother’s Day, May 12th, 2024.

First Ladies of The Crypto Cartel is intended to be entertaining, but will also inform and translate how crypto/blockchain is used in the daily lives of many families globally, knowingly and unknowingly, which will resonate across many audiences.

“The financial markets have become complex and digital in nature, with some unparalleled levels of risk. As smart consumers, we must accept more responsibility for our financial well-being and have the tools and accurate information to do so,” says Michelle Renee, founder of Money Gossip Inc.

First Ladies of the Crypto Cartel highlights 5 amazing women in their own lane. They are part of a very close knit, fashionable, tech savvy family where crypto/digital assets are a way of life, and it’s known and practiced in “The Family” to NEVER EVER sell their CRYPTO or any other investments. Taking loans against their investments are the only way to go, which finances the family’s day to day living.

Our mission is to level the playing field by reaching people and equipping them with the financial knowledge needed to play the new digital currency game.

The cast of the show will feature Michelle Renee (Crypto Queen), Karen King (Diamond Hands), Jessika (The Resource), Stacy (The Counselor), Tiffany (Tiff with the Gift), Chris (The Risk Taker) & Pierre (The Closer) all make up the “The Digital Dynasty”. First Ladies of The Crypto Cartel will premiere at 7PM CST, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Tune into moneygossip.io to access the trailer and to watch on your mobile or Smart TV device.

