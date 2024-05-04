Denver's Newest STEM School: iCode Cherry Creek Launches Grand Opening and Exciting Denver Summer Camps for Kids 2024
iCode Cherry Creek Announces Grand Opening and STEM Summer Camps in DenverDENVER, CO, USA, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iCode Cherry Creek, Denver's newest STEM school, is thrilled to announce its grand opening event and the launch of exciting summer camps for kids in Denver throughout 2024.
Located at 760 S Colorado Blvd Unit J, Denver, CO 80246, iCode Cherry Creek invites parents and children to join its opening celebration on May 11th, 2024, starting at 11:30 AM. The event promises a fun experience with refreshments, games, and an exclusive tour of the facility. Parents will also have the opportunity to enroll kids in Denver Summer Camp with discounts of up to 50% on the grand opening day.
As a leading provider of STEM education programs, iCode is dedicated to fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills among children and teenagers. iCode offers a range of coding, robotics, and technology courses designed to empower the next generation of innovators.
The school is proud to have received the prestigious STEM.org Accredited™, a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality STEM education programs. This esteemed trustmark is recognized and trusted by educators, parents, and students worldwide, ensuring that iCode programs meet the highest standards of excellence.
Franchise owner Cody Marcel expressed his enthusiasm for the grand opening, stating, "As parents living and working in Denver, we saw a need to provide our children with earlier exposure to technical education. We aim to offer a positive outlet for their interests by providing them with opportunities to learn and understand how their favorite games work."
Founded in 2015 by Abid Abedi, iCode has close to 100 franchises around the U.S., along with two in Asia. All of the locations follow a curriculum developed by the company’s corporate office in Frisco, Texas.
iCode offers fun and educational summer camp experiences for kids in Denver in coding and game design, from Scratch to Minecraft and Roblox. Hands-on learning robotics with VEX IQ. Children can also explore Web Development, Design, and Digital Arts courses to create websites, apps, and set their imagination free in 2D & 3D design, and so much more.
In addition to summer camps, iCode offers a variety of programs tailored to different age groups and skill levels. From customizable game-building to specialized STEM courses, iCode provides a comprehensive education in coding, robotics, and technology.
For more information about iCode Cherry Creek and Denver Summer Camps, please visit https://icodeschool.com/cherry-creek-co/camps/
Don't miss out on the grand opening celebration of iCode Cherry Creek on May 11th, 2024. Join them as they embark on an exciting journey of learning and discovery.
