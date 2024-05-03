Lorna Leibowitz Earns Prestigious Certification Serving Seniors In New York

NYC Senior Living Solutions

First In New York City to Be Certified Expert in Senior Housing

I am honored to be granted the CSHP® designation, New York City's first and only certified expert in senior housing, offering the highest standard of services to NYC's older adult community.” — Lorna Leibowitz

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorna Leibowitz, Licensed Real Estate Broker at Compass New York, and President of NYC Senior Living Solutions, has been designated a Certified Senior Housing Professional (CSHP)® by the Seniors Real Estate Institute. With this, she holds the distinction of being the first and only CSHP® in New York City.

Lorna’s CSHP® designation follows her completion of a rigorous educational curriculum and competency-based exam and application process. The CSHP® designation is an esteemed certification awarded to licensed real estate agents who demonstrate exceptional expertise in serving the unique housing needs of older adults and their families.

"We are excited about Lorna Leibowitz’s decision to be a part of this dedicated community of professionals committed to serving seniors at the highest level," said Nikki Buckelew, Ph.D. Founder and CEO of The Seniors Real Estate Institute. "Thank you for choosing to become a part of this community of committed professionals. We look forward to the work and celebrations ahead…”

With more than 25 years of experience as a licensed real estate broker in New York City, Lorna Leibowitz has established herself as a trusted advisor to clients considering making a change in their living arrangements. She generously provides them with her vetted collection of trusted resources enabling them to make their best real estate decisions.

“In recent years I chose to expand the scope of my real estate business and established NYC Senior Living Solutions designed to provide the necessary tools for older adults to begin a new chapter in their lives,” said Lorna Leibowitz. “Today, I am honored to be granted the CSHP® designation as I strive to offer the highest standard of services to New York City’s older adult community. It is my goal to deliver compassionate and personalized assistance empowering my clients to feel confident and comfortable moving forward.”

For more information about Lorna Leibowitz Real Estate and NYC Senior Living Solutions, visit www.NYCSeniorLivingSolutions.com

About Lorna Leibowitz

In her more than 25 years as a NYS licensed real estate broker, and her former career as a NYS Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser, Lorna prides herself on helping her clients understand values so that they can make their best decisions. As a top-tier associate broker at Compass, and previously at Douglas Elliman, Lorna Leibowitz has consistently been ranked among the top 10% of all New York City licensed real estate brokers. In the high-stakes world of Manhattan real estate, Lorna provides the expertise that goes beyond “street easy” to “street smart,” enabling her clients to maximize their real estate returns.

NYC Senior Living Solutions is a real estate service firm specializing in helping seniors and their families find the trusted resources they need to achieve their individual goals. As she has learned over the course of her successful career, New York City real estate is not a one-size-fits-all business. With a focus on compassion and expertise, NYC Senior Living Solutions provides personalized solutions for seniors transitioning to new homes.