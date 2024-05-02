Renowned Scholar and Author Jan-Benedict Steenkamp Releases Groundbreaking Book
"Warrior, Queen, Scientist, Activist: Gritty Women Who Bent the Arc of History"NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jan-Benedict Steenkamp, the Massey Distinguished Professor of Marketing and Leadership at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, unveils his latest literary triumph, "Warrior, Queen, Scientist, Activist: Gritty Women Who Bent the Arc of History." In this captivating work, Steenkamp sheds light on the extraordinary contributions of twenty-five trailblazing women who defied societal norms, challenged the status quo, and left an indelible mark on history.
"Warrior, Queen, Scientist, Activist" chronicles the remarkable stories of women who, at pivotal moments in their lives, chose to confront adversity head-on rather than succumb to the pressures of conformity. From wielding swords and seizing political power to challenging entrenched societal norms, these women exemplify resilience, determination, and unwavering grit.
Steenkamp, a lifelong student of history and a globally recognized thought leader in strategy, and leadership, brings his expertise to bear in this groundbreaking exploration of female leadership throughout the ages. Drawing from his extensive research and teaching experiences, Steenkamp unveils a diverse tapestry of women who defied the odds and reshaped the course of history.
"The overwhelming majority of studies in human society have focused on male protagonists, yet women have played pivotal roles in shaping our world," explains Steenkamp. "Through this book, I aim to illuminate the often-overlooked contributions of women who exhibited extraordinary courage and determination in the face of formidable challenges."
From ancient civilizations to modern-day movements, "Warrior, Queen, Scientist, Activist" offers readers a thought-provoking journey through time and space, highlighting the grit and resilience of women who dared to defy expectations. Through their stories, readers are inspired to embrace their own inner strength and persevere in the face of adversity.
Steenkamp's previous work, "Time to Lead: Lessons for Today’s Leaders from Bold Decisions that Changed History," was a finalist for the INDIES Book of the Year Award in the History category, further solidifying his reputation as a prolific author and scholar.
For more information about "Warrior, Queen, Scientist, Activist: Gritty Women Who Bent the Arc of History" and Jan-Benedict Steenkamp, please visit https://www.jbsteenkamp.com/.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803
email us here
Jan-Benedict Steenkamp on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford