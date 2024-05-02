Submit Release
Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2024

Business Highlights

  • First quarter of 2024 sales decreased 6% Q/Q and increased 53% Y/Y
    • SSD controller sales: 1Q of 2024 increased 0% to 5% Q/Q and increased 35% to 40% Y/Y
    • eMMC+UFS controller sales: 1Q of 2024 decreased 10% to 15% Q/Q and increased 235% to 240% Y/Y
    • SSD solutions sales: 1Q of 2024 decreased 5% to 10% Q/Q and decreased 30% to 35% Y/Y

Financial Highlights

  1Q 2024 GAAP 1Q 2024 Non-GAAP
 • Net sales $189.3 million (-6% Q/Q, +53% Y/Y) $189.3 million (-6% Q/Q, +53% Y/Y)
 • Gross margin 45.0% 45.0%
 • Operating margin 9.5% 12.0%
 • Earnings per diluted ADS $0.48   $0.64

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion”, the “Company” or “we”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter of 2024, net sales (GAAP) decreased sequentially to $189.3 million from $202.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income (GAAP) decreased to $16.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted American Depositary Share of the Company (“ADS”) (GAAP), from net income (GAAP) of $21.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted ADS (GAAP), in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the first quarter of 2024, net income (non-GAAP) decreased to $21.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), from net income (non-GAAP) of $31.3 million, or $0.93 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), in the fourth quarter of 2023.

All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter of 2024 Review

“Our business remained strong in the first quarter of 2024 as demand was stronger than expected and improving ASPs continued to drive better profitability,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Our client SSD revenue increased again for the fourth consecutive quarter as end-market demand stabilized and programs with our flash maker customers continue to scale. This was a strong start to 2024, and we are confident that we have the right products and the right customers to continue to grow our business and profitability throughout this year.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)
 GAAP Non-GAAP
1Q 2024 4Q 2023 1Q 2023 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 1Q 2023
Revenue $189.3   $202.4   $124.1   $189.3   $202.4   $124.1  
Gross profit
  Percent of revenue 		  $85.1
45.0% 		    $88.5
43.7% 		    $52.3
42.2% 		    $85.2
45.0% 		    $89.3
44.1% 		    $52.5
42.3% 		 
Operating expenses $67.2   $71.0   $46.8   $62.5   $61.5   $39.6  
Operating income
  Percent of revenue 		  $18.0
9.5% 		    $17.6
8.7% 		    $5.5
4.4% 		    $22.6
12.0% 		    $27.8
13.8% 		    $12.9
10.4% 		 
Earnings per diluted ADS $0.48   $0.63   $0.30   $0.64   $0.93   $0.33  

Other Financial Information

(in millions) 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 1Q 2023
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period $349.3 $369.0 $280.3
Routine capital expenditures $5.0 $3.5 $7.2
Dividend payments $16.8 $16.7   --

During the first quarter of 2024, we had $10.7 million of capital expenditures, including $5.0 million for the routine purchase of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items, and $5.7 million for building construction in Hsinchu.

Business Outlook

“Our new programs with our flash maker customers are expected to continue to scale throughout this year as the move to increase outsourcing continues to build the foundation for long-term growth of our business,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Our highly differentiated controller solutions enable PC and smartphone OEMs to utilize high performance, higher density and lower cost solid state storage to enable cutting edge applications such as AI-at-the-edge. Based on our strong start to the year and our increasing backlog, we are increasing our full-year outlook. We expect our business will continue to improve steadily throughout 2024 as we continue to scale new SSD and eMMC+UFS controller programs that will also improve our ASPs and profitability steadily throughout this year.”

For the second quarter of 2024, management expects:

  GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP
Revenue $199m to $208m
+5% to 10% Q/Q
+42% to 48% Y/Y		 -- $199m to $208m
+5% to 10% Q/Q
+42% to 48% Y/Y
Gross margin 45.0% to 46.0% Approximately $0.1m* 45.0% to 46.0%
Operating margin 15.0% to 16.3% Approximately $2.5m to $3.0m** 16.5% to 17.5%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.
** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $2.5 million to $3.0 million of stock-based compensation and dispute related expenses.

For the full year 2024, management expects:

  GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP
Revenue $800m to $830m
+25% to 30% Y/Y		 -- $800m to $830m
+25% to 30% Y/Y
Gross margin 44.9% to 46.9% Approximately $0.5m* 45.0% to 47.0%
Operating margin 10.7 % to 13.1% Approximately $30.0m to $32.0m** 14.7% to 16.7%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.5 million of stock-based compensation.
** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $30.0 million to $32.0 million of stock-based compensation and dispute related expenses.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on May 3, 2024.

Conference Call Details
Participants must register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below. Conference access information (including dial-in information and a unique access PIN) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI40d2db18873947349ee203bb703225f2

A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.siliconmotion.com.


Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating income (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

  • the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;
  • the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;
  • a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and
  • an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

Restructuring charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming product lines, principally the write-down of NAND flash, embedded DRAM and SSD inventory valuation and severance payments. 

M&A transaction expenses consist of legal, financial advisory and other fees related to the Transaction.

Dispute related expenses consist of legal, consultant and other fees.

Loss from settlement of litigation relates to an expense accrued in connection with a settlement of a lawsuit.

Foreign exchange loss (gain) consists of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Unrealized holding loss (gain) on investments relates to the net change in fair value of long-term investments.

 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
 
    For Three Months Ended
    Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Mar. 31,
    2023   2023   2024
    ($)   ($)   ($)
Net Sales   124,069     202,379     189,311  
Cost of sales   71,766     113,854     104,191  
Gross profit   52,303     88,525     85,120  
Operating expenses            
Research & development   34,850     56,432     54,392  
Sales & marketing   6,605     6,205     6,304  
General & administrative   5,363     7,600     6,474  
Loss from settlement of litigation   -     720     -  
Operating income   5,485     17,568     17,950  
Non-operating income (expense)            
Interest income, net   1,810     4,221     3,066  
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net   238     (1,117 )   588  
Unrealized holding gain(loss) on investments   4,746     (51 )   (1,608 )
Others, net   -     8     -  
Subtotal   6,794     3,061     2,046  
Income before income tax   12,279     20,629     19,996  
Income tax expense (benefit)   2,129     (464 )   3,980  
Net income   10,150     21,093     16,016  
             
Earnings per basic ADS   0.31     0.63     0.48  
Earnings per diluted ADS   0.30     0.63     0.48  
             
Margin Analysis:            
Gross margin   42.2%     43.7%     45.0%  
Operating margin   4.4%     8.7%     9.5%  
Net margin   8.2%     10.4%     8.5%  
　 　          
Additional Data:            
Weighted avg. ADS equivalents   33,176     33,416     33,508  
Diluted ADS equivalents   33,381     33,587     33,701  


 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
 
    For Three Months Ended
    Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Mar. 31,
    2023       2023       2024  
  ($)   ($)   ($)
Gross profit (GAAP)     52,303       88,525       85,120  
Gross margin (GAAP)     42.2%       43.7%       45.0%  
Stock-based compensation (A)     135       106       72  
Restructuring charges     37       648       -  
Gross profit (non-GAAP)     52,475       89,279       85,192  
Gross margin (non-GAAP)     42.3%       44.1%       45.0%  
             
Operating expenses (GAAP)     46,818       70,957       67,170  
Stock-based compensation (A)     (5,350 )     (5,680 )     (3,093 )
M&A transaction expenses     (637 )     288       -  
Dispute related expenses         (2,757 )     (1,532 )
Restructuring charges     (1,256 )     (638 )     -  
Loss from settlement of litigation     -       (720 )     -  
Operating expenses (non-GAAP)     39,575       61,450       62,545  
             
Operating profit (GAAP)     5,485       17,568       17,950  
Operating margin (GAAP)     4.4%       8.7%       9.5%  
Total adjustments to operating profit     7,415       10,261       4,697  
Operating profit (non-GAAP)     12,900       27,829       22,647  
Operating margin (non-GAAP)     10.4%       13.8%       12.0%  
             
Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP)     6,794       3,061       2,046  
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net     (238 )     1,117       (588 )
Unrealized holding loss (gain) on investments     (4,746 )     51       1,608  
             
Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP)     1,810       4,229       3,066  
             
Net income (GAAP)     10,150       21,093       16,016  
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments     2,431       11,429       5,717  
Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments     (1,418 )     (1,202 )     (147 )
Net income (non-GAAP)     11,163       31,320       21,586  
             
Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)   $0.30     $0.63     $0.48  
Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)   $0.33     $0.93     $0.64  
             
Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)     33,381       33,587       33,701  
Non-GAAP adjustments     167       110       26  
Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)     33,548       33,697       33,727  
             
(A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows:            
Cost of sales     135       106       72  
Research & development     3,868       4,103       2,143  
Sales & marketing     541       361       347  
General & administrative     941       1,216       603  


 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
    Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Mar. 31,
    2023   2023   2024
    ($)   ($)   ($)
Cash and cash equivalents   225,382   314,302   294,814
Accounts receivable (net)   145,772   194,701   186,154
Inventories   307,662   216,950   253,316
Refundable deposits – current   49,492   49,656   49,610
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   14,115   17,636   17,944
Total current assets   742,423   793,245   801,838
Long-term investments   14,068   17,116   15,489
Property and equipment (net)   147,115   167,417   174,420
Other assets   24,592   30,183   32,529
Total assets   928,198   1,007,961   1,024,276
             
Accounts payable   35,373   55,586   64,810
Income tax payable   43,685   7,544   10,702
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   55,644   149,680   135,425
Total current liabilities   134,702   212,810   210,937
Other liabilities   45,223   60,455   59,883
Total liabilities   179,925   273,265   270,820
Shareholders’ equity   748,273   734,696   753,456
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity   928,198   1,007,961   1,024,276


 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
    For Three Months Ended
    Mar. 31,     Dec. 31,   Mar. 31,
    2023     2023   2024
    ($)     ($)   ($)
Net income   10,150       21,093     16,016  
Depreciation & amortization   5,608       5,356     5,608  
Stock-based compensation   5,485       5,786     3,165  
Investment losses (gain) & disposals   (4,746 )     (432 )   1,608  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   (9,525 )     11,582     (18,586 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   6,972       43,385     7,811  
               
Purchase of property & equipment   (13,550 )     (9,530 )   (10,749 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (13,550 )     (9,530 )   (10,749 )
               
Dividend payments   -       (16,676 )   (16,808 )
Net cash used in financing activities   -       (16,676 )   (16,808 )
               
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash   (6,578 )     17,179     (19,746 )
Effect of foreign exchange changes   (177 )     1,508     35  
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period   287,055       350,303     368,990  
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period   280,300       368,990     349,279  


About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices.  We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications.  We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions.  Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.  For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the impact of inflation on our business and customer’s businesses and any effect this has on economic activity in the markets in which we operate; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes the uncertainties associated with any future outbreaks of COVID-19, including, but not limited to, the emergence of variants to the original COVID-19 strain or other similar global or regional pandemic; the continuing tensions between Taiwan and China including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2024. Other than as required under the securities laws, we do not intend, and do not undertake any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

Silicon Motion Investor Contacts:
Jason Tsai  Selina Hsieh
Interim Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
jtsai@siliconmotion.com  ir@siliconmotion.com 
   
Media Contact:  
Dan Scorpio, H/Advisors Abernathy
Dan.scorpio@h-advisors.global   

