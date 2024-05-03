Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Celebrates Grand Opening in West Hollywood
The award-winning med spa introduced its 25th location with the city’s “biggest and best” red carpet event of the year.HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dozens of Hollywood elites joined celebrity hosts Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, and DJ Jon Gosselin for the April 25th grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center (BHRC) West Hollywood - 8550 Santa Monica Blvd. STE 1. The red carpet event showcased a state-of-the-art facility and live demos of its most popular age-defying treatments, including Morpheus, CellSound, the Diamond Glow Facial, and an exclusive one-month offer of Peptide or skin-deep.
“We are thrilled to welcome the BHRC to West Hollywood, and it seems our local community shares our excitement,” states a representative from the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “This is our 18th ribbon-cutting ceremony of the year and it was the biggest and best we’ve seen yet.”
Celebrity DJ Jon Gosselin’s hypnotic beats set the stage for a high-vibration experience as recognized names like CJ Franco (The Goat, F Boy Island), Mary Jo Eustice, Jamie Wright (Celebrity Attorney), Chantelle Baier, Parvati Shallow (Traitors), and Gaylna Saltkovska (McBee Dynasty) walked the red carpet. Guests enjoyed a curated selection of West Coast fusion cuisine and handcrafted signature cocktails featuring the inspired flavor of local Vintage Distilling Vodka. A portion of the evening’s proceeds went to Los Angeles’ own Labelle Foundation supporting area animal rescue efforts, showcasing the BHRC’s heart for giving back to its community.
Founded in 2005 by “Wellness Expert to the Stars” Dan Holtz and his business partner Devin Haman, the BHRC is listed among the best med spas and most profitable franchises. Its growing roster of celebrity clientele includes Mel Gibson, Dean Cain, Joanna Krupa, Gretchen Rossi, and Phaedra Parks, who rely on an innovative menu of industry-leading treatments to help them look and feel their best. The new West Hollywood location marks the latest of 25 franchises in multiple states across the US - including California, Nevada, Texas, and New Jersey - each providing a distinctive selection of aesthetic services, elite health and wellness programs, customized anti-aging therapies, and transformative technologies.
The BHRC offers a special thank you to the LAPD, Vintage Distilling Vodka, and Fisker for contributing to a memorable grand opening event. Learn more at BHRC's website and follow @bhrc.medspa on Instagram for exciting brand updates.
About the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center (BHRC): Founded in 2005 by “Wellness Expert to the Stars” Dan Holtz and his business partner Devin Haman, the BHRC is widely recognized for revolutionizing the medical spa business. With 25 franchise locations throughout the US, the award-winning brand has become synonymous with wellness transformation and results-driven age management. Its extensive menu of cutting-edge treatments, hormone therapies, and science-based wellness approaches is trusted by celebrities and industry insiders eager to look and feel their best at every age.
Kelly Springer
Kelly K PR
+1 626-252-4416
email us here