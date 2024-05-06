The Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership (GBMP) announces rebranding to GBMP Consulting Group
Widely known as a leader in Lean & Continuous Improvement facilitation for 30 years rebranding reflects expanded expertise across various industries.
The update signifies our evolution over the past 30 years and our commitment to offering broader and more comprehensive services for the next 30 years.”PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership (GBMP), known for its leadership in Lean and Continuous Improvement consulting, is excited to announce its rebranding to "GBMP Consulting Group." This change, including a new logo, coincides with the organization's 30th anniversary and reflects its expanded expertise across various industries.
"Our official name remains the Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership, but we will now do business as GBMP Consulting Group," said Bruce Hamilton, President of GBMP Consulting Group. "This update signifies our evolution and our commitment to offering broader and more comprehensive consulting services."
This new brand identity is aligned with our not-for-profit mission to support businesses and organizations - from manufacturing to healthcare - in achieving operational excellence and fostering cultures of continuous improvement. The updated branding will be implemented across all materials and communications effective immediately.
For more information about GBMP Consulting Group and to explore our service offerings, visit our website at www.gbmp.org
30 Years...Logo Morph