FEMA Approves More Than $1.3 Million for City of Rolling Fork

MADISON, Miss. – FEMA has approved $1,308,485 to reimburse the city of Rolling Fork for debris removal following the March 24-25, 2023, severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.

The severe storms left debris throughout the city and created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the residents. The work completed included the removal of:

  • 192,742 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris
  • 7,841 cubic yards of vegetative debris
  • 4,869 cubic yards of concrete debris

All work and expenses took place between May 26 and Sept. 22, 2023.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grant reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster-damaged public facilities and infrastructure. 

For the latest information on recovery from the March tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

