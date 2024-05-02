Radix to showcase benefits of intelligent emission inventory at OTC Houston 2024

The company’s Decarbonization Framework will highlight how to turn decarbonization goals into sustainability gains

HOUSTON, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix, a global technology solutions company, announced its participation in the Offshore Technology Conference 2024, taking place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas from May 6 to May 9, 2024. For yet another year since its founding in 2010, Radix will contribute to the most significant topics impacting the future of offshore energy.



The Radix delegation at OTC 2024 will be led by its Global CEO, João Chachamovitz, North America CEO, Alexander Clausbruch and Global Head of Energy and Sustainability, Natalia Klafke.

Radix will demonstrate how it drives the net-zero journey of oil and gas customers using advanced technologies and Artificial Intelligence to offer a set of innovative and sustainable solutions. By presenting the Decarbonization Framework, they'll showcase how the structure of an intelligent emission inventory that tracks and consolidates information, reports, and mapping, can improve predictability, and reduce emission costs.

“Radix’s participation at OTC Houston 2024 comes at a time where companies are still navigating the complexities of decarbonization,” says Alexander Clausbruch, CEO North America, Radix. “We are keen to meet with customers and showcase how our Decarbonization Framework can take a lot of the guesswork out of the equation, leading to a more streamlined process that yields actual results. OTC remains a flagship event to attend in our calendars, and this year is no different. We are excited to demonstrate our past success stories in the offshore oil & gas market, and how Radix is poised to provide the most innovative and technological solutions for sustainable and safe operations.”

“Radix has always been about creating value and accelerating growth for our customers to deliver sustainable outcomes,” adds Natalia Klafke, Global Head of Energy and Sustainability. “By combining technology, data, and engineering expertise, we can help companies achieve their emission goals in a more effective way, with real-time feedback at every step.”

Radix will be located at the Brazilian Pavilion #723, booth #19 during OTC 2024, where they will meet with offshore customers and partners to share their global success stories.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries and has more than 1,700+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com.

