Stream Advisory Rescinded for Verdigris River located East of Neodesha, Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for Verdigris River from 75 highway East of Neodesha, Kansas in Wilson County to the Oklahoma State line.

The stream advisory is a result of an oil well spill approximately 500 feet from the Verdigris River, East of Neodesha, Kansas.

Further field site investigation revealed that the original source of the oil is not discharging to the river and high flow conditions have quickly dispersed and moved any oil in the river past Coffeyville. KDHE has determined that water quality conditions in the river are safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use. Residents are encouraged to take caution when around high, fast-moving water in the river.

